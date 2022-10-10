Read full article on original website
Joe’s Blog: Drought expands while rain stays away (THU-10/13)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a bright start to the day around these parts and I’m not expecting much in the way of clouds today. Temperatures will not be as mild as the last few days, but the main story today and somewhat tomorrow will be the gusty winds that will be developing. Gusts 30-40 mph are likely today and gusts to 30 mph are likely tomorrow.
Much-needed storms coming early Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday morning storms are over but will be replaced by another chance for rain and storms early Wednesday. Some of these could have some heavy downpours producing up to three-quarters of an inch of some much-needed rain. The low Wednesday will be in the...
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turn
The Kansas City metropolitan area has been one of the strongest labor markets in the country for more than a decade. So it was puzzling when the unemployment rate started to rise in early 2021 while the nation as a whole saw joblessness fall. What happened next was the sort of experiment economists dream about.
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
Kansas City Shop Buys Western Maryland FA-2
BARTON, Maryland — Motorists from Maryland to Kansas got a glimpse of Western Maryland FA-2 303 recently as the Alco carbody unit was moved by truck to a Kansas City railroad shop, where plans call for its restoration to service as a control cab. Its departure from a remote...
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
See Rick McEwen Live in Branson!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rick McEwen performs on Great Day KC! You can see Rick’s newest show full of great pickin’ and singin’, live in Branson!
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
Shawnee brewery awarded city loan to aid expansion
Servaes Brewing Company is getting ready to expand and were awarded with a $100,000 loan by the city of Shawnee, Kansas, to help.
Mobile home fire in KCK leaves 2 dead
A fire in a mobile home in Kansas City, Kansas, killed two people Tuesday.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
KC Streetcar warns of possible traffic delays during extension project
The KC Streetcar Authority warns of temporary closures at midtown intersections Tuesday morning as crews move 1,600 feet of rail.
Mechanical problem forces Southwest flight to return to KCI
Passengers left twice for Atlanta Wednesday night after a mechanical issue forced the aircraft to return to KCI after takeoff.
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular gorilla
The Kansas City Zoo mourns the death of a popular gorilla names Curtis. The gorilla had "groundbreaking" care in an attempt to save his life.
Discover Odd & Unique Metal Art, Furniture & More For Fall!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cactus Shack is located just 10 minutes away from Lee’s Summit! They are open Fridays through Sundays from 10am until 4pm through Christmas.
