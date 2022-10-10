ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Joe's Blog: Drought expands while rain stays away (THU-10/13)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a bright start to the day around these parts and I’m not expecting much in the way of clouds today. Temperatures will not be as mild as the last few days, but the main story today and somewhat tomorrow will be the gusty winds that will be developing. Gusts 30-40 mph are likely today and gusts to 30 mph are likely tomorrow.
Much-needed storms coming early Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday morning storms are over but will be replaced by another chance for rain and storms early Wednesday. Some of these could have some heavy downpours producing up to three-quarters of an inch of some much-needed rain. The low Wednesday will be in the...
Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
Kansas City Shop Buys Western Maryland FA-2

BARTON, Maryland — Motorists from Maryland to Kansas got a glimpse of Western Maryland FA-2 303 recently as the Alco carbody unit was moved by truck to a Kansas City railroad shop, where plans call for its restoration to service as a control cab. Its departure from a remote...
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What's There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
See Rick McEwen Live in Branson!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rick McEwen performs on Great Day KC! You can see Rick’s newest show full of great pickin’ and singin’, live in Branson!
