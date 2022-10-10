KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a bright start to the day around these parts and I’m not expecting much in the way of clouds today. Temperatures will not be as mild as the last few days, but the main story today and somewhat tomorrow will be the gusty winds that will be developing. Gusts 30-40 mph are likely today and gusts to 30 mph are likely tomorrow.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO