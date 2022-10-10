Read full article on original website
PHS girls win title at Clash in the Cascades cross-country meet
The Philomath High School girls cross-country team took first place at the Clash in the Cascades at Sisters on Thursday despite not entering three of its top varsity runners. Senior Ingrid Hellesto placed ninth and freshman Lucy King finished 10th to lead Philomath’s individuals. Hellesto came in with a time of 22:06.6 and King was close behind at 22:20.6.
Philomath girls hand Newport its worst loss of the season, 6-0
Over a three-day stretch in late September, the Philomath High girls soccer team suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses to Newport and North Marion. The Warriors needed to refocus to put together momentum for the final month and that’s exactly what happened with victories over Sweet Home, Stayton and Cascade. Newport...
Candanoza scores 3 goals in Philomath’s boys soccer win at Newport
Philomath High senior Mateo Candanoza figured into all four of the team’s goal in a 4-0 road victory on Thursday over Newport. Candanoza had a hat trick with goals in the 13th, 60th and 72nd minutes and then recorded an assist on the team’s fourth goal by senior Seth Arthurs.
OSU releases summer term honor roll
Oregon State University released on Thursday the names of students who made the Scholastic Honor Roll for the completed summer term. The list includes 15 students that in OSU records show Philomath as their hometown. To be included on the honor roll, students must earn a B-plus (3.5) or better...
Gov. Brown to lead trip to S. Korea, Japan, Oregon’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced details Wednesday of Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to South Korea and Japan, focused on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel. The governor will lead the mission from...
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Oregonians face low barriers to voting
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
80-foot-tall sequoia sculpture to be constructed at OSU campus
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new sculpture is going up on the Oregon State University campus, where it will be suspended in mid-air for more than a year among three 80-year-old sequoia trees. The sculpture, titled “Emeritus,” will be going up on the north side of OSU’s Memorial Union quad. It...
Electric school buses hit the road in Oregon as part of plan to fight climate change
SALEM, Ore. — There’s one thing you won’t notice when Peter Regelous fires up school bus no. 427 in Salem: any noise at all. The bus is one of 18 electric school buses partially funded by grants from Portland General Electric over the last three years. Regelous, a school bus driver for the Salem/Keizer School District for the last 14 years, said the new bus has some clear advantages to its traditional gas counterparts.
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns
Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states
The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Fall tradition at the local fire station returns on Saturday
Fire engine rides, cool demonstrations and a wide range of valuable health and emergency response information will return to Station 201 on Saturday with the revival this year of the Philomath Fire & Rescue Open House and Strengthening Rural Families Health Fair. “This is probably one of our biggest events,”...
Gas prices in Eugene are going up
EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
Semi-truck, vehicle collide just south of the Bellfountain-Airport intersection
A collision between a semi-truck and a car just south of the Bellfountain Road and Airport Avenue intersection on Thursday afternoon sent one of the drivers to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 1:03 p.m. The...
