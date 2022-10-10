ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Kentucky launches new food safety reporting website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has launched a new website to report foodborne issues. Before the launch of FoodSafetyReporting.ky.gov, a person would have to report a suspected foodborne illness to district or local health departments on the phone. Beshear says the website should allow public health officials to get information more efficiently, and in return, allow quicker action to prevent others from becoming sick.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Secretary of State talks upcoming election in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The deadline to register to vote in November officially closing up on Tuesday at 4 p.m., whether you registered online, by mail or in person. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke on various topics, including the deadline to register, early voting, absentee ballots and the process to vote on November 8th.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

UPDATE: "Housing is a human right" tenants chant marching to city hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dozens of Lexington tenants with the Kentucky Tenants and the Lexington Tenants Union march downtown to rally for better protections for renters. The tenants making their way from the Robert F. Stevens courthouse to city hall where they addressed the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council asking for a “Tenant Bill of Rights”.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

AAA raises awareness for Kentucky's Move Over Law

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- AAA is raising awareness on Kentucky’s Move Over Law, which looks to protect those who put their lives on the line while keeping roads and drivers safe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, 28 people were killed in Kentucky after being hit while outside...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

$4.4M going to improve healthcare in rural Kentucky

God’s Pantry Food Bank will use a $585,000 grant to expand the food bank’s Mobile Pantry Program to increase food distribution to a total of 16 rural counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky. The program is designed to supply food directly to those in underserved areas through the use of refrigerated trucks delivering nutrient-dense food and groceries, including meats, starches, fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and fruit juices.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Oct. 11 designated as 'Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Oct. 11 in Kentucky is now known as Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day, thanks to a proclamation signed today. According to Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, more than half of all farming operations in the United States list women as a principal operator or decision-maker, so it was important to recognize women as an essential part of today’s farming sector.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 43

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The death toll from Eastern Kentucky flooding has risen to 43, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Thursday Team Kentucky update. The two deaths reported today were caused by health conditions that arose from flooding out of Letcher and Breathitt counties. One person is still...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Meet Lexington's newest junior fire chief, Reese Tumlinson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Reese Tumlinson is Lexington’s newest junior fire chief. As a fifth-grade student at Millcreek Elementary School, 10-year-old Tumlinson was given the honorary title Monday by Fire Chief Jason Wells at a ceremony held at the school. Tumlinson was presented with an official badge pinned...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky Rising benefit concert raises over $2.5M for flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Rising concert held Tuesday at Rupp Arena raised over $2.5 million for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. The sold-out event featured performances from Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers, and special surprise guests Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, S.G. Goodman and University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops. The concert culminated in a group finale of John Prine’s Paradise.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Town Branch Commons Trail officially open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Town Branch Commons Trail in Lexington is now officially open. City and state leaders gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. City leaders say it was a 10-year effort. Trail construction costs $22 million with additional funding coming from local resources, as well as...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Winchester votes to move up alcohol sales on Sunday

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Happy hour can now get started a little bit earlier on Sundays, thanks to a new Winchester city ordinance. An ordinance change occurred at the Winchester Board of Commissioners meeting last week. According to the Winchester Sun, a 4-1 vote passed allowing alcohol sales hours...
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Lexington looking for 2 Christmas trees for holiday celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Do you have a large, evergreen tree that would look perfect for Lexington’s holiday season celebrations? If so, it could be chosen for display in Triangle Park!. Lexington needs two, evergreen trees to sit in Triangle Park in front of the Kentucky Utilities building...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Nicholasville winery closing after 25 years

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery is closing its doors after serving Nicholasville for 25 years. The owners said after more than two decades of winemaking, serving food and drinks and entertaining the public, they’ve decided to “slow down a bit” and move back to Texas. For the past year, they tried to find new owners for the winery but weren’t successful.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

