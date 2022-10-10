Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Beshear encouraging Kentuckians with a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession to apply for a pardon
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday, encouraged Kentuckians who have a misdemeanor charge for simple possession of marijuana to visit the Governor’s website and apply for a pardon. You can find a link to the website here. The Governor said he was not briefed...
WTVQ
Kentucky launches new food safety reporting website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has launched a new website to report foodborne issues. Before the launch of FoodSafetyReporting.ky.gov, a person would have to report a suspected foodborne illness to district or local health departments on the phone. Beshear says the website should allow public health officials to get information more efficiently, and in return, allow quicker action to prevent others from becoming sick.
WTVQ
Secretary of State talks upcoming election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The deadline to register to vote in November officially closing up on Tuesday at 4 p.m., whether you registered online, by mail or in person. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke on various topics, including the deadline to register, early voting, absentee ballots and the process to vote on November 8th.
WTVQ
UPDATE: “Housing is a human right” tenants chant marching to city hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dozens of Lexington tenants with the Kentucky Tenants and the Lexington Tenants Union march downtown to rally for better protections for renters. The tenants making their way from the Robert F. Stevens courthouse to city hall where they addressed the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council asking for a “Tenant Bill of Rights”.
WTVQ
AAA raises awareness for Kentucky’s Move Over Law
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- AAA is raising awareness on Kentucky’s Move Over Law, which looks to protect those who put their lives on the line while keeping roads and drivers safe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, 28 people were killed in Kentucky after being hit while outside...
WTVQ
$4.4M going to improve healthcare in rural Kentucky
God’s Pantry Food Bank will use a $585,000 grant to expand the food bank’s Mobile Pantry Program to increase food distribution to a total of 16 rural counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky. The program is designed to supply food directly to those in underserved areas through the use of refrigerated trucks delivering nutrient-dense food and groceries, including meats, starches, fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and fruit juices.
WTVQ
City of Lexington announces new ‘One Lexington gun violence prevention grant program’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Lexington’s overall goal is to leverage community resources in order to help reduce gun violence in people ages 13 to 29. On Tuesday, Mayor Linda Gorton and One Lexington’s Devine Carama announced a new grant program for gun violence prevention. “This is...
WTVQ
Oct. 11 designated as ‘Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Oct. 11 in Kentucky is now known as Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day, thanks to a proclamation signed today. According to Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, more than half of all farming operations in the United States list women as a principal operator or decision-maker, so it was important to recognize women as an essential part of today’s farming sector.
WTVQ
Faith leaders to host prayer vigil as Lexington ties record number of homicides
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Faith leaders and clergy will gather next week to pray for Lexington, homicide victims and for a solution to “Stop the Violence.”. The prayer vigil comes after Lexington has tied the record number of homicides for the city, with a little over two months left this year.
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 43
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The death toll from Eastern Kentucky flooding has risen to 43, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Thursday Team Kentucky update. The two deaths reported today were caused by health conditions that arose from flooding out of Letcher and Breathitt counties. One person is still...
WTVQ
Meet Lexington’s newest junior fire chief, Reese Tumlinson
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Reese Tumlinson is Lexington’s newest junior fire chief. As a fifth-grade student at Millcreek Elementary School, 10-year-old Tumlinson was given the honorary title Monday by Fire Chief Jason Wells at a ceremony held at the school. Tumlinson was presented with an official badge pinned...
WTVQ
Kentucky Rising benefit concert raises over $2.5M for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Rising concert held Tuesday at Rupp Arena raised over $2.5 million for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. The sold-out event featured performances from Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers, and special surprise guests Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, S.G. Goodman and University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops. The concert culminated in a group finale of John Prine’s Paradise.
WTVQ
Town Branch Commons Trail officially open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Town Branch Commons Trail in Lexington is now officially open. City and state leaders gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. City leaders say it was a 10-year effort. Trail construction costs $22 million with additional funding coming from local resources, as well as...
WTVQ
UK, equine industry respond to horses in need after Eastern Kentucky flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After flood waters receded in 13 Eastern Kentucky counties, an increased risk for disease spread by mosquitos, flies and ticks grew the need for vaccinations and control — so an equine industry group sprang into action to aid horses impacted in the areas. Fernanda...
WTVQ
‘It’s a priority’: KYTC gives progress on bridge repairs in Eastern Kentucky
Months after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, we’re getting a look at the progress on repairs to bridges. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says more than 1,000 bridges have been inspected since the deadly flooding and 100 need repair or replacement. Fifty diversions are in place to provide temporary access...
WTVQ
Tenants plan to rally Thursday for better protections, proposing a “Tenants Bill of Rights”
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Many tenants in Lexington say they’re fed up with evictions, rent increases, and poor housing conditions. And on Thursday, some of those renters plan to rally for their rights. Renters like Stephanie Hensley, a mom of three children. Her latest family addition is baby Haley Leia...
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
WTVQ
Winchester votes to move up alcohol sales on Sunday
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Happy hour can now get started a little bit earlier on Sundays, thanks to a new Winchester city ordinance. An ordinance change occurred at the Winchester Board of Commissioners meeting last week. According to the Winchester Sun, a 4-1 vote passed allowing alcohol sales hours...
WTVQ
Lexington looking for 2 Christmas trees for holiday celebrations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Do you have a large, evergreen tree that would look perfect for Lexington’s holiday season celebrations? If so, it could be chosen for display in Triangle Park!. Lexington needs two, evergreen trees to sit in Triangle Park in front of the Kentucky Utilities building...
WTVQ
Nicholasville winery closing after 25 years
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery is closing its doors after serving Nicholasville for 25 years. The owners said after more than two decades of winemaking, serving food and drinks and entertaining the public, they’ve decided to “slow down a bit” and move back to Texas. For the past year, they tried to find new owners for the winery but weren’t successful.
