FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has launched a new website to report foodborne issues. Before the launch of FoodSafetyReporting.ky.gov, a person would have to report a suspected foodborne illness to district or local health departments on the phone. Beshear says the website should allow public health officials to get information more efficiently, and in return, allow quicker action to prevent others from becoming sick.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO