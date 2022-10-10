Read full article on original website
Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
NHL Insider discusses Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s next deal
The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
ANTON STRALMAN TURNS PTO WITH BRUINS INTO CONTRACT
The Boston Bruins are signing defenseman Anton Stralman to a one-year deal, worth $1 million, the highest yet for a professional tryout, per Pierre LeBrun. The Bruins' injuries have piled up to start the season, and they will need every quality contributor they can get. Stralman ought to provide decent coverage while Matt Grzelyck and Charlie McAvoy rest their ailments.
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins
As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
PHIL KESSEL TWO-HANDS KEMPE IN THE FACE, EARNS PENALTY (VIDEO)
You won't find a bigger Phil Kessel guy than me, you just won't. But you can't do that, Phil, I don't care how many games in a row you've played. Los Angeles would fail to score on the ensuing powerplay but would convert the opening goal when Gabe Vilardi — who scored five goals in ‘21-22 — picked Logan Thompson for the 1-0 lead.
Boston Celtics Waive Former Providence Star
The Boston Celtics have waived former Providence men's basketball star, A.J. Reeves.
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN BELIEVES ONE TEAM STANDS OUT AS THE FAVORITE FOR PATRICK KANE
The Chicago Blackhawks released their final roster for the 2022-23 season, and -- surprise, surprise -- they assembled one of the worst rosters in my lifetime. With the 2023 NHL Draft featuring the prize of a lifetime in Connor Bedard, any GMs whose teams aren't vying for the Stanley Cup are racing to the bottom, and Kyle Davidson must have lead shoes or something.
Eleven former Portland Winterhawks open season in NHL
Oliver Bjorkstrand now with Seattle Kraken, three ex-Winterhawks with Nashville Predators.Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken open their 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12, visiting the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m., ROOT). Bjorkstrand, who came to Seattle in an offseason trade from Columbus, is one of 11 former Portland Winterhawks on NHL opening-day rosters. Bjorkstrand played in Portland from 2012-15, helping the Hawks win the 2013 Western Hockey League championship. He is coming off career highs of 28 goals and 29 assists in 80 games last season for the Blue Jackets. The most experienced former Winterhawks in the NHL are Ryan...
Tanev scores go-ahead goal in 2nd, Kraken beat Kings 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from an opening loss to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night. Jaden Schwartz, Alex Wennberg and Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken and Martin Jones...
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME
The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
Griffins’ 2022-23 Roster Headlined by Edvinsson & Berggren
Fueled by an influx of talented prospects and even some players with NHL experience, the Grand Rapids Griffins (the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) appear set to make some noise in the 2022-23 AHL season. After a disappointing 2021-22 season which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years (not including the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons where no playoffs were held), the Griffins enter this season with an excitement surrounding the team that can be felt from the west side of Michigan over to the east side.
SOMEONE PLAYS HILARIOUS PRANK ON RYAN WHITNEY'S HOTEL ROOM (VIDEO)
Ryan Whitney is perhaps among the most disagreeable tier of people in the game of hockey, and he will probably tell you he likes it that way. As such, he tends to catch the ridicule he attracts, and then some. In this case, someone absolutely cooked him by placing pictures...
PROPOSAL GOES SOUTH AT ISLES' HOME OPENER
It seems as though the New York Islanders weren't the only ones to lose during their home opener. A shirtless Isle's fan decided to propose to his girlfriend at the game tonight. Unfortunately, after a few initial cheers, things went south very quickly. This fan was rejected on his proposal...
