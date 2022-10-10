Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Queen of Norway visiting Minnesota, includes stop at St. Olaf College
MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is in Minnesota for the next several days to celebrate the strong ties between the country and the state's Norwegian-American community.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Thousands in the state have ancestry tracing back to Norway, and share cultural traditions to this day.Her first stop was a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz.On Thursday's agenda was a celebration of 50 years of collaboration between the Minnesota...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Minneapolis, Minnesota
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Minneapolis for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Minneapolis. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lifeinminnesota.com
The 11 Best Hikes Near Minneapolis
If you’re not sure where to hike near Minneapolis, you probably don’t know just how many great hiking spots there are in the area. In fact, there are plenty of trails as well as regional and state parks with hiking for all skill levels. Many are also open to leashed dogs and feature bike trails.
Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again
SEVEN at 700 Hennepin Ave. S. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis is closed for the second time this year. "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave," a message on the website reads.
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park’s Thanh Vi Serves Up Famous Pho
Roughly 8,000 miles separate Vietnam from Minnesota, But you don’t have to travel halfway across the world to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine. “I drove by 13 years ago or so and I’m like, ‘hey, a Vietnamese restaurant. Let’s try it out,” said Rob Mattson of Brooklyn Park. “And I’ve been coming ever since.”
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
Maplewood may pull support for the Purple bus rapid transit line
The Strib’s Shannon Prather and Janet Moore report that Maplewood may withdraw its support of the Purple Line, a bus rapid transit line planned between St. Paul and suburbs. The Minnesota Daily’s Alex Steil sat down with GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen to talk about issues ranging from public safety to abortion and Minnesota’s COVID-19 response. In the interview, Jensen, whose stance on abortion has changed over the campaign, expressed support for better access to birth control and Plan B. “We should have birth control pills over the counter. We should put a ceiling cap on them, perhaps $10 per month. We should have available and ready access to Plan B or the morning-after pill. We should have paid maternity leave for women who have children,” he said.
slpecho.com
Urban Wok is the new talk of the town
I spent a tasty twenty dollars at Urban Wok near the west End. Getting there was a struggle as it was quite a hidden restaurant. Once we got there though, everything went smoothly. I immediately noticed how modern the place was. It was designed a little too minimalistic, which made it boring. There was a constant theme of black, white and wood, although I did enjoy the high ceilings along with the big windows. It opened up the space and made the restaurant look bigger. I went to look at the menu and it was very straight-forward. You could only order electronically, so I ordered. As soon as I got to the monitor to order, a very friendly employee offered assistance. He was very helpful, and I’m appreciative of how quick staff were to help customers.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Considers Making Winter Parking Changes Permanent
Brooklyn Park is considering making a temporary change to its winter parking rules a permanent one. Last year, the city reduced the time frame for overnight winter parking restrictions by one month. The city’s ordinance calls for no parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Oct. 15 to April 15. In a test trial, the city reduced the restrictions for the same three-hour period to between Nov. 1 and March 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters battle blaze at warehouse in Minneapolis' Howe neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — No one was injured in a Wednesday night fire at a grain elevator warehouse in Minneapolis' Howe neighborhood. Firefighters arrived to heavy black smoke coming from all floors of a building at 3716 Cheatham Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to information provided to the media. When crews...
fox9.com
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting. A committee of the Minneapolis City Council got an earful Tuesday from the homeless community and advocates who insist the city’s policy of clearing encampments is inhumane, and that local government is not doing enough to provide basic, low-barrier housing for all.
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MPD presence increases downtown in first weeks of Operation Endeavor
MINNEAPOLIS — At the corner of Ninth and Nicollet on Monday afternoon, about a dozen members of the nonprofit We Push For Peace kept a watchful eye on the streets, just as they do every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They're just one of the community groups...
Comments / 1