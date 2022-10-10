I spent a tasty twenty dollars at Urban Wok near the west End. Getting there was a struggle as it was quite a hidden restaurant. Once we got there though, everything went smoothly. I immediately noticed how modern the place was. It was designed a little too minimalistic, which made it boring. There was a constant theme of black, white and wood, although I did enjoy the high ceilings along with the big windows. It opened up the space and made the restaurant look bigger. I went to look at the menu and it was very straight-forward. You could only order electronically, so I ordered. As soon as I got to the monitor to order, a very friendly employee offered assistance. He was very helpful, and I’m appreciative of how quick staff were to help customers.

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO