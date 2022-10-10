ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Queen of Norway visiting Minnesota, includes stop at St. Olaf College

MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is in Minnesota for the next several days to celebrate the strong ties between the country and the state's Norwegian-American community.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Thousands in the state have ancestry tracing back to Norway, and share cultural traditions to this day.Her first stop was a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz.On Thursday's agenda was a celebration of 50 years of collaboration between the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Minneapolis, Minnesota

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Minneapolis for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Minneapolis. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
lifeinminnesota.com

The 11 Best Hikes Near Minneapolis

If you’re not sure where to hike near Minneapolis, you probably don’t know just how many great hiking spots there are in the area. In fact, there are plenty of trails as well as regional and state parks with hiking for all skill levels. Many are also open to leashed dogs and feature bike trails.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again

SEVEN at 700 Hennepin Ave. S. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis is closed for the second time this year. "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave," a message on the website reads.
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
WJON

Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027

The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park’s Thanh Vi Serves Up Famous Pho

Roughly 8,000 miles separate Vietnam from Minnesota, But you don’t have to travel halfway across the world to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine. “I drove by 13 years ago or so and I’m like, ‘hey, a Vietnamese restaurant. Let’s try it out,” said Rob Mattson of Brooklyn Park. “And I’ve been coming ever since.”
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Thanksgiving Dinner#Travel Info#What To Do#Holiday Season#Food Drink#Minneapolis St Paul#Minneapolis Fhima#Stuffing Apple#Roasted Garlic Potato
Sasquatch 107.7

4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MinnPost

Maplewood may pull support for the Purple bus rapid transit line

The Strib’s Shannon Prather and Janet Moore report that Maplewood may withdraw its support of the Purple Line, a bus rapid transit line planned between St. Paul and suburbs. The Minnesota Daily’s Alex Steil sat down with GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen to talk about issues ranging from public safety to abortion and Minnesota’s COVID-19 response. In the interview, Jensen, whose stance on abortion has changed over the campaign, expressed support for better access to birth control and Plan B. “We should have birth control pills over the counter. We should put a ceiling cap on them, perhaps $10 per month. We should have available and ready access to Plan B or the morning-after pill. We should have paid maternity leave for women who have children,” he said.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
slpecho.com

Urban Wok is the new talk of the town

I spent a tasty twenty dollars at Urban Wok near the west End. Getting there was a struggle as it was quite a hidden restaurant. Once we got there though, everything went smoothly. I immediately noticed how modern the place was. It was designed a little too minimalistic, which made it boring. There was a constant theme of black, white and wood, although I did enjoy the high ceilings along with the big windows. It opened up the space and made the restaurant look bigger. I went to look at the menu and it was very straight-forward. You could only order electronically, so I ordered. As soon as I got to the monitor to order, a very friendly employee offered assistance. He was very helpful, and I’m appreciative of how quick staff were to help customers.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Considers Making Winter Parking Changes Permanent

Brooklyn Park is considering making a temporary change to its winter parking rules a permanent one. Last year, the city reduced the time frame for overnight winter parking restrictions by one month. The city’s ordinance calls for no parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Oct. 15 to April 15. In a test trial, the city reduced the restrictions for the same three-hour period to between Nov. 1 and March 31.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy