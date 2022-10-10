ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

100-Year-Old Time Capsule Being Opened Wednesday

A time capsule dating back to 1922 is set to be opened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The capsule was recently discovered in the Heritage Building, which was originally the India Temple Shrine Building. Experts estimate the capsule was buried sometime during the original construction of the building...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oklahoma

Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
Daily Mail

Outrage as Oklahoma Governor fundraises in SECRET to build new $6.5m official mansion, after moaning mold in historic governor's residence was making his children sick, despite recent $2m renovation

Oklahoma's Governor has fundraised in secret to build a new $6.5million official mansion after complaining the original historic residence was making his children sick. John Kevin Stitt has been quietly plotting to build a new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex after moving out of the original mansion - which has housed every first family in the last 90 years.
OKLAHOMA STATE

