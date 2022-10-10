At the next Live@Lanier, Tuesday, October 18, at 2 p.m., you’ll see that not all nearby hiking trails are climbs to vistas. There are also walks to falls sand streams, and strolls through hushed forests and woodlands. From the comfort of your Lanier Library chair, follow in the footsteps of Mark and Carol McCall to the many falls of Dupont Forest, along the Green River, to the top of Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi, and more.

TRYON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO