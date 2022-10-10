Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
8-year-old saves brother after dog alerts him to fire in Oconee County home
SENECA, S.C. — An 8-year-old saved his 6-year-old brother from a fire in their home in Seneca earlier this month, according to his grandmother, Sharmen Pressley. Pressley said the family's dog alerted 8-year-old Zeke Stewart that there was a fire. "I later found out that the dog, who was...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
WYFF4.com
Anderson Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash
ANDERSON, S.C. — An Upstate fire department is mourning the loss of one of its off-duty firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Bagwell, 30, was killed in a car crash Monday. The Anderson Fire Department says Bagwell was an 11-year veteran of its department, as well as a volunteer firefighter with West Pelzer Fire Department.
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
Speed appears to be a factor in deadly head-on crash, Lincolnton police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 42-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash in Lincolnton, police said. The driver of a 2020 Mustang GT was going east on East Main Street when he crossed into the opposite lane, crashing into a Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Michael Hickory, of Lincolnton, who...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
my40.tv
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
Body of missing Lincolnton man found in woods
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The body of a Lincolnton man who has been missing since last week has been found, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding 47-year-old Lincolnton resident Michael Taylor, who was reported missing last Thursday at a home on Janice Road. Taylor’s mother told […]
Upstate man dead after single vehicle crash
An Upstate man is dead after a crash in Greenville County this Tuesday morning. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 44 year old Joshua Strange died after a single vehicle crash at Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greer.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
AOL Corp
SC coroner identifies teen among 5 who died in Upstate home shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner Tuesday released the name of another man shot in an Inman home over the weekend. Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Sunday night but died in surgery, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Rocha was staying at the home on Bobo Drive where four others were found.
Off-duty firefighter dies after being hit by vehicle in Anderson Co.
An off-duty firefighter died Monday when he was hit by a vehicle along an Anderson County road.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt after public transit bus hit in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials responded to a crash that involved an SUV and a public transit bus Monday morning. The Greenville Police Department said a city bus was rear-ended outbound on Pelham at Pelham Commons. The driver in the Ford SUV was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
deltanews.tv
At least one Greenville officer killed in shooting
GREENVILLE - The Delta News has learned of the death of at least one Greenville police officer, possibly more in an incident Late Tuesday. Few details were immediately available, but Mayor Errick Simmons published the following statement on the Greenville City Facebook page:. "I have learned of an officer-involved shooting...
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Dead After Lincoln County Crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck. On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Amelia “Nicki” Calhoun Truluck
Amelia “Nicki” Calhoun Truluck passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, after a long bout with Parkinson’s. Nicki was born in Tryon at the old St. Luke’s Hospital on December 31, 1950. Educated in the Tryon City Schools, she graduated from Ashley Hall in Charleston, S.C. She attended Converse College where she studied voice.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Mark and Carol McCall to present program on hiking at Lanier Library
At the next Live@Lanier, Tuesday, October 18, at 2 p.m., you’ll see that not all nearby hiking trails are climbs to vistas. There are also walks to falls sand streams, and strolls through hushed forests and woodlands. From the comfort of your Lanier Library chair, follow in the footsteps of Mark and Carol McCall to the many falls of Dupont Forest, along the Green River, to the top of Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi, and more.
