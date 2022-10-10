ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
POLK COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Anderson Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash

ANDERSON, S.C. — An Upstate fire department is mourning the loss of one of its off-duty firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Bagwell, 30, was killed in a car crash Monday. The Anderson Fire Department says Bagwell was an 11-year veteran of its department, as well as a volunteer firefighter with West Pelzer Fire Department.
ANDERSON, SC
City
Columbus, NC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
GREER, SC
Queen City News

Body of missing Lincolnton man found in woods

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The body of a Lincolnton man who has been missing since last week has been found, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding 47-year-old Lincolnton resident Michael Taylor, who was reported missing last Thursday at a home on Janice Road. Taylor’s mother told […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Multiple people hurt after public transit bus hit in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials responded to a crash that involved an SUV and a public transit bus Monday morning. The Greenville Police Department said a city bus was rear-ended outbound on Pelham at Pelham Commons. The driver in the Ford SUV was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
deltanews.tv

At least one Greenville officer killed in shooting

GREENVILLE - The Delta News has learned of the death of at least one Greenville police officer, possibly more in an incident Late Tuesday. Few details were immediately available, but Mayor Errick Simmons published the following statement on the Greenville City Facebook page:. "I have learned of an officer-involved shooting...
GREENVILLE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Dead After Lincoln County Crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck. On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Amelia “Nicki” Calhoun Truluck

Amelia “Nicki” Calhoun Truluck passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, after a long bout with Parkinson’s. Nicki was born in Tryon at the old St. Luke’s Hospital on December 31, 1950. Educated in the Tryon City Schools, she graduated from Ashley Hall in Charleston, S.C. She attended Converse College where she studied voice.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Mark and Carol McCall to present program on hiking at Lanier Library

At the next Live@Lanier, Tuesday, October 18, at 2 p.m., you’ll see that not all nearby hiking trails are climbs to vistas. There are also walks to falls sand streams, and strolls through hushed forests and woodlands. From the comfort of your Lanier Library chair, follow in the footsteps of Mark and Carol McCall to the many falls of Dupont Forest, along the Green River, to the top of Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi, and more.
TRYON, NC

