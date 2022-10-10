NC State depth chart for Syracuse: Offense

NC State quarterback Jack Chambers (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

The No. 13/15 NC State football team has officially released the depth chart for Saturday afternoon game at No. 18 Syracuse. The offense depth chart can be seen below.

NC State Football Offense Depth Chart

Quarterback

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

13Devin LearyR-Jr.6-1, 215Sicklerville, N.J.

14Jack ChambersSr.5-10, 180Lilburn, Ga.

16MJ MorrisFr.6-2, 192Carrollton, Ga.

While Leary is listed at the top of the depth chart, he questionable due to a throwing shoulder injury he suffered last Saturday evening against Florida State. NC State head coach Dave Doeren had the latest update on Leary Monday during his press conference.

There is no timetable for his return, although the injury is not expected to be season-ending.

Running back

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

3Jordan HoustonJr.5-10, 192Waldorf, Md.

OR 0Demie Sumo-KarngbayeSo.6-0, 210Willingboro, N.J.

28Demarcus Jones IIR-So.5-10, 210Wake Forest, N.C.

34Delbert Mimms IIIR-So.5-11, 215Indianapolis, Ind.

Sumo-Karngbaye left the win over FSU with an injury, but Doeren said Monday that he expected the Pack’s leading rusher with 299 yards on the ground to be back for Syracuse this weekend.

Slot Receiver

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

5Thayer ThomasR-Sr.6-0, 195Wake Forest, N.C.

4Porter RooksSo.6-1, 195Charlotte, N.C.

21Jalen CoitR-Fr.5-11, 171Cheraw, S.C.

Thomas leads NC State with 24 catches for 301 yards and 2 scores. Rooks has 6 receptions for 55 yards and a TD. Most of that came in 1 game against Connecticut when Rooks caught 5 passes for 45 yards and a score.

Z Receiver

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

15Keyon LesaneJr.5-11, 190Lumberton, N.C.

8Julian GrayR-Fr.5-11, 197Charlotte, N.C.

84Jasiah ProvillonR-Jr.6-2, 205Irvington, N.J.

Thus far Lesane has started all 6 games and has 16 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. Gray has added 7 receptions for 44 yards.

X Receiver

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

88Devin CarterR-Jr.6-3, 215Clayton, N.C.

OR 11Darryl JonesSr.6-3, 195Virginia Beach, Va.

85Anthony SmithSo.6-2, 190Huntingtown, Md.

In the first 6 games, Carter has 13 receptions for 196 yards and a score. He has started each contest. Like Sumo-Karngbaye, Carter left the win over FSU with an injury but he is expected to play Saturday at Syracuse.

Jones has added 13 catches for 116 yards and a score.

Smith has missed the last two games due to an injury.

H-Tight End

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

29Christopher ToudleR-So.6-4, 240Wilmington, N.C.

48Fred Seabrough Jr.R-Fr.6-4, 250Swainsboro, Ga.

Toudle has 7 receptions for 65 yards and a score on the season, while Seabrough has hauled in 1 pass for 3 yards.

Y-Tight End

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

47Cedric SeabroughR-Fr.6-4, 245Swainsboro, Ga.

87Kameron WalkerR-So.6-5, 250Camden, N.C.

The loss of fifth-year redshirt junior Trent Pennix for 4-6 weeks with a non-surgical injury has had him out since the opener for NC State, but Doeren confirmed Monday that Pennix could return this Saturday at Syracuse

Walker and Seabrough have fairly even divided up the snaps in Pennix’s absence until this past week when Walker missed the FSU win with an injury. Seabrough has made 3 catches for 10 yards and a score.

Left Tackle

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

74Anthony BeltonR-So.6-6, 330Tallahassee, Fla.

76Patrick MatanR-Fr.6-4, 310Chevy Chase, Md.

Belton has started all 6 games at left tackle for NC State and has accumulated 21 pancakes and 1 knockdown block. He matched his career-high with 6 pancakes Saturday vs. Florida State.

Left Guard

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

64Chandler ZavalaR-Sr.6-5, 325Boynton Beach, Fla.

75Anthony Carter Jr.R-Fr.6-3, 300Charlotte, N.C.

Zavala also has 21 pancakes through the first 6 weeks, all starts.

Center

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

50Grant GibsonR-Sr.6-1, 310Charlotte, N.C.

57Lyndon CooperR-Fr.6-2, 316Atlanta, Ga.

Gibson has 22 pancakes thus far this season for NC State, including a career-high 8 vs. Florida State. He was named the co-ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance vs. Connecticut. Against Clemson, he was partially responsible for allowing 1 sack.

When Gibson left the game due to having the wind knocked out of him vs. UConn, Dylan McMahon slid over to center from his right guard spot.

Right Guard

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

54Dylan McMahonR-So.6-4, 305Savannah, Ga.

53

Derrick EasonR-Jr.6-4, 315Norfolk, Va.

McMahon has 16 pancakes and 5 knockdown blocks while starting all 6 games. He was one of just 2 linemen to have multiple pancakes at Clemson. He did allow his first sack of the year in the Florida State win.

Eason is one of 2 reserves on the NC State line to see action each week and has not allowed a sack while playing an average of 30.0 snaps a game.

Right Tackle

No.NameClassHt., Wt.Hometown

52Timothy McKayR-So.6-4, 315Raleigh, N.C.

OR 56Bryson SpeasR-Sr.6-3, 315Greensboro, N.C.

McKay has started for three straight weeks at right tackle. For the season, McKay has 26 pancakes and 7 knockdowns while allowing just 1 sack. He had a career-high 8 pancakes in the NC State win over Florida State.

Speas has added 10 pancakes and 4 knockdowns while also being partially responsible for 1 sack.