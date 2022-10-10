Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Teens are still excited about iPhone & Apple Watch, less so about VR
A survey of American teens makes it clear that the next generation is still super-excited about the iPhone, and more and more of them are strapping an Apple Watch to their wrist. Analyst firm Piper...
Apple Insider
Catalyst waterproof cases protect AirPods Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8
Catalyst has unveiled a line of protective waterproof cases for the iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and the new Apple Watch SE. The company is also moving towards sustainability with these new products, using packaging made of 100% responsibly sourced paper products that can be 100% recycled.
Apple Insider
Compared: Apple Watch Series 8 vs Google Pixel Watch
Google's Pixel Watch is a brand new competitor to the market-leading Apple Watch. Here's how Google's new wearable fares against the Apple Watch Series 8. Debuting alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, the Google Pixel Watch is a smartwatch that offers an Apple Watch-like experience but in a highly focused Android way.
Apple Insider
Windows 11 getting iCloud Photos support plus Apple Music & TV apps
At its Surface event on Wednesday, Microsoft announced that Windows users will be able to install native versions of the apps for both Apple Music and Apple TV, plus Windows 11 will integrate iCloud Photos. Following the news that Apple Music is now available for Xbox, Microsoft has announced further...
Apple Insider
Apple in talks to run ads on Apple TV+ shows
Media agency reports claim that Apple is exploring the addition of ads to Apple TV+ shows, as part of its push to increase its ad revenues. Apple's privacy efforts have given the impression that the...
Apple Insider
Anker improves MagGo iPhone battery pack with better USB-C location
Anker has released a new version of the MagGo power bank for MagSafe iPhones with a better location for the USB-C charging port. The new feature of the Anker 622 MagGo battery is the placement of the 18W USB-C port. The old model had the port at the bottom, and the new version moves the port onto the side, likely more convenient for iPhone users.
Apple Insider
Apple seeds watchOS 9.1 developer beta 5
The fifth beta of watchOS 9.1 has been released by Apple for developer testing. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Sandmarc releases Titanium Edition band for Apple Watch Ultra
Sandmarc, a company known for its photography accessories, has launched a titanium band for Apple Watch Ultra. Sandmarc's new Apple Watch band is made from commercially pure grade 2 titanium, resistant to corrosion and oxidation....
Apple Insider
Apple launches new 'Ask Apple' service for developer questions
The new "Ask Apple for Developers" presents App Store app makers with both one-to-one consultations with Apple engineers, and a series of interactive FAQs. Developers already get a great deal of regularly updated documentation online...
Apple Insider
Brazil continues hammering Apple with fines over lack of bundled charger
In the latest chapter of Apple and Brazil's legal battle over AC chargers, Brazil has fined Apple about $19 million and is again dictating that iPhones sold in the country must include chargers. The...
Apple Insider
How to edit a Strong Password in iOS 16
The Strong Password that Apple offers you in iOS 16 when creating an account is intended to be secure, but can also be hard to remember or type on other devices. Here's how to edit those passwords when they are offered to you.
Apple Insider
iPad with new Hybrid OLED tech rumored to arrive in 2024
Apple has signed up Taiwan SMT, which could eventually lead to Apple using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024. The display is a crucial part of the iPad and iPad Pro experience,...
Apple Insider
Apple issues developer beta 11 of macOS Ventura
Apple is edging ever closer to the release of macOS Ventura, and has provided developer beta testers with a tenth build of the operating system. The freshest betas can be pulled from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for the test program, or as an over-the-air update for devices already running beta software. Public betas typically appear a short time after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Craig Federighi & Greg Joswiak will be interviewed by Joanna Stern
Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi and marketing head Greg Joswiak will be under the spotlight with other industry luminaries on October 25 at The Wall Street Journal's annual October tech event.
Apple Insider
How to fix the 'Apple Card can not be used' error in Wallet
While it's not clear why, some Apple Card users may not be able to use their card in Wallet. Here's how to fix it. The company's System Status page says that some users may see...
Apple Insider
Microsoft 365 fully absorbing long-time Office branding
After decades of service, Microsoft is taking steps to fully absorb the Microsoft Office branding, under the Microsoft 365 umbrella across all platforms. Word, Excel and PowerPoint ceased to be separate apps for iPhone users...
Apple Insider
Apple seeds fifth iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1, sixth iPadOS 16.1 developer betas
Apple has provided developers the fifth beta builds of iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1, as well as the sixth beta for iPadOS 16.1. The newest builds can be picked by developers taking part in the...
Apple Insider
Big Apple TV+ shows are coming to Blu-ray starting Oct. 31
Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind," "The Morning Show," "Truth Be Told" and "See" are to be released on Blu-ray and DVD by a UK distributor. The TV series "Defending Jacob" has already had a physical media release, and the Apple TV+ film "On the Rocks" has too, but now a slate of programming is coming to both DVD and Blu-ray.
Apple Insider
How to use Summarize in macOS to shorten documents
The Mac has a built-in tool to summarize long documents and generate a shorter, more concise version. Here's how to use it. Mac users don't need to use third-party tools to generate summaries of texts....
Apple Insider
If you kept an original iPhone in the box, it might be worth $30,000
A 2007 iPhone sealed in its original packaging is up for auction, and is expected to sell for $30,000 or more. LCG Auctions is holding its 2022 Fall Premier Auction until October 16. Among the...
