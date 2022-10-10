AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The fifth beta ofwatchOS 9.1 has been released by Apple for developer testing. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO