Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
fox7austin.com

Missing autistic adult found safe in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department says that a missing autistic man has been found. LPD put out the call for help in locating Tajon Richardson just before 9 a.m. Oct. 13. Richardson had been last seen around 2:30 a.m. the same day in the 16700 block of Ronald W. Reagan Boulevard.
KCEN

Williamson County Sheriff's Office reveal details that led to Bartlett's shelter-in-place

BARTLETT, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff's Office reveal the cause of the lockdown was due to a suspect in the area. The suspect barricaded himself in a home near the intersection of Jackson Street and South Brune Street, according to the WCSO. Around 2 p.m. the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was attempting to arrest the suspect when Williamson County Sheriff's Office Special Missions Team came to assist.
fox7austin.com

Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
KVUE

1 dead after head-on collision on State Highway 71

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on collision and rollover on State Highway 71 on Thursday afternoon. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. between 17200 and 17841 W. SH 71, or the intersection with Pedernales Summit Parkway. Officials on scene reported...
fox7austin.com

Family seeks justice after man killed in Manor hit-and-run

MANOR, Texas - On Sept. 28 around 8:13 p.m., 38-year-old David Ponce was hit and killed in the southbound lane of the 100 block of North Lexington Street in Manor. His family says he was walking home for dinner. "Immediately I just said, 'no,' yelled out, 'no, this can't be,'"...
fox7austin.com

Texas Keeper takes innovative approach to cider-making

AUSTIN, Texas - Since 2013, Texas Keeper has been taking an innovative approach to cider. At their South Austin cidery, Texas Keeper makes full-strength apple cider through wine-making methods, including apple pressing and barrel aging. The cidery sits on 19 acres on Twin Creek Road and features in-house apiaries and...
fox7austin.com

Family of victim killed in Round Rock crash speaks out

A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Round Rock earlier this month. FOX 7 Austin heard from the family of one of the victims, Maggie Haynie, who say she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter's deadly illness.
fox7austin.com

Person dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Anderson Lane

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 500 West Anderson Lane just before 7 a.m. Medics arrived and found one unconscious adult patient. The patient was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say to...
fox7austin.com

Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
