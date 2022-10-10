Read full article on original website
Dell Seton at UT lifts lockdown after reports of nearby weapon
Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas was locked down Tuesday after receiving reports of a person with a weapon in the nearby area.
Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
Beloved Austin bartender in coma after scooter crash
Austin police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help.
Missing autistic adult found safe in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department says that a missing autistic man has been found. LPD put out the call for help in locating Tajon Richardson just before 9 a.m. Oct. 13. Richardson had been last seen around 2:30 a.m. the same day in the 16700 block of Ronald W. Reagan Boulevard.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office reveal details that led to Bartlett's shelter-in-place
BARTLETT, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff's Office reveal the cause of the lockdown was due to a suspect in the area. The suspect barricaded himself in a home near the intersection of Jackson Street and South Brune Street, according to the WCSO. Around 2 p.m. the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was attempting to arrest the suspect when Williamson County Sheriff's Office Special Missions Team came to assist.
Motorcyclist dead after Taylor hit-and-run
Officers with the Taylor Police Department began an investigation Thursday after an overnight collision resulted in the death of a man near the 2000 block of West Second Street.
Criminal charges remain undetermined after driver allegedly attempted to leave scene of fatal crash in Taylor
AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Thursday resulted in the questioning of a man after he allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot. According to the Taylor Police Department (TPD), the crash occurred around 12:23 a.m. on the 2000 block of West Second Street.
Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
Round Rock police urge caution after overnight car burglaries
RRPD's tweet said the cars were parked overnight at two hotels near State Highway 45 and AW Grimes Boulevard.
1 dead after head-on collision on State Highway 71
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on collision and rollover on State Highway 71 on Thursday afternoon. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. between 17200 and 17841 W. SH 71, or the intersection with Pedernales Summit Parkway. Officials on scene reported...
Family seeks justice after man killed in Manor hit-and-run
MANOR, Texas - On Sept. 28 around 8:13 p.m., 38-year-old David Ponce was hit and killed in the southbound lane of the 100 block of North Lexington Street in Manor. His family says he was walking home for dinner. "Immediately I just said, 'no,' yelled out, 'no, this can't be,'"...
Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash on Anderson Lane
Pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
Texas Keeper takes innovative approach to cider-making
AUSTIN, Texas - Since 2013, Texas Keeper has been taking an innovative approach to cider. At their South Austin cidery, Texas Keeper makes full-strength apple cider through wine-making methods, including apple pressing and barrel aging. The cidery sits on 19 acres on Twin Creek Road and features in-house apiaries and...
Family of victim killed in Round Rock crash speaks out
A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Round Rock earlier this month. FOX 7 Austin heard from the family of one of the victims, Maggie Haynie, who say she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter's deadly illness.
3 adults, 1 child hurt after being trapped in vehicle in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS took four people to the hospital after responding to a vehicle rescue with entrapment on Cameron Road Wednesday.
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
Person dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Anderson Lane
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 500 West Anderson Lane just before 7 a.m. Medics arrived and found one unconscious adult patient. The patient was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say to...
Is Halloween candy really being laced with drugs? We asked Austin first responders
It's a question we've been getting a lot at KXAN: Why aren't you warning us about Halloween candy being laced with drugs?
Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
