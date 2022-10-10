ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

wgbh.org

As workers restore Dorchester's iconic rainbow gas tank, a history lesson about the artwork

The natural gas tank on Dorchester’s Commercial Point is getting a touch-up. Workers are repainting the rainbow swashes of color on the tank, and have been climbing 14 stories high to power-wash its surface and roll on paint. Bill Forry, managing editor for the Dorchester Reporter recently got to climb up the tank and admire it up close. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Seigel to talk about the experience. This transcript has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

The storied history of Revere Beach

REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
REVERE, MA
NECN

Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022

My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
NATICK, MA
Caught in Southie

Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!

BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
Michelle Wu
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

What is going on inside Boston University's strange-looking building?

BOSTON -- Near the banks of the Charles, on the campus of Boston University, there is a new addition to the skyline. The building kind of looks like someone dropped it and tried to fix it before mom got home. Like an inkblot test, some see those rotating blocks from a 90s video game. Others see ever-off-balance Jenga blocks. And at the right angle, on a clear day, it looks like it's floating.     "I've gotten remarks from across the spectrum from 'it's fantastic, beautiful addition to the Boston skyline' to 'when is that going to fall down,'" said Boston University...
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges

Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
BOSTON, MA

