Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts Daily
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
NECN
Tenderoni's Restaurant to Open in the Former Tiger Mama Space in Fenway
Last fall, it was reported that one of Tiffani Faison's restaurants was shutting down and that she would be replacing it with another dining spot. Now we have confirmation of what is going in there. A press release confirms what we had been told awhile back by someone with connections...
wgbh.org
As workers restore Dorchester's iconic rainbow gas tank, a history lesson about the artwork
The natural gas tank on Dorchester’s Commercial Point is getting a touch-up. Workers are repainting the rainbow swashes of color on the tank, and have been climbing 14 stories high to power-wash its surface and roll on paint. Bill Forry, managing editor for the Dorchester Reporter recently got to climb up the tank and admire it up close. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Seigel to talk about the experience. This transcript has been lightly edited.
The storied history of Revere Beach
REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
NECN
Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022
My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
Boston has one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to Architectural Digest
A charming Beacon Hill street filled with cobblestones and street lamps is among the most beautiful pathways on the planet, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world and included Acorn Street in Boston. “Some are notable for their...
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!
BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
NECN
Tree House Opens New Tewksbury Location for To-Go Only; Beer Hall Not Yet Open
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. According to a page within its website, Tree House Brewing Company has partially opened its new location in Tewksbury, as its to-go operation is now up and running for orders in advance that are brought out to customer's cars in the lot. The beer hall has not yet opened.
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
Here’s the scariest haunted house in Mass. (and 5 more you should visit for fun)
Your guide to spooky fun this Halloween. Local Halloween fans are lucky to have a number of haunted houses within driving distance of Boston. Most of the attractions will elicit a shriek from young and old alike, but some houses are spookier than others, and some are downright frightening. So...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
What is going on inside Boston University's strange-looking building?
BOSTON -- Near the banks of the Charles, on the campus of Boston University, there is a new addition to the skyline. The building kind of looks like someone dropped it and tried to fix it before mom got home. Like an inkblot test, some see those rotating blocks from a 90s video game. Others see ever-off-balance Jenga blocks. And at the right angle, on a clear day, it looks like it's floating. "I've gotten remarks from across the spectrum from 'it's fantastic, beautiful addition to the Boston skyline' to 'when is that going to fall down,'" said Boston University...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$17.5 million convention center and travel stop to be built off Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — The pocket off Route 20 where trucks stopped for servicing for many years will be flattened for a $17.5 million multifaceted project come 2023. The seven-acre property, which was last active as New England Truck Stop Inc., was purchased by Noble Energy Real Estate Holdings in 2020. Michael Frisbie, owner of the...
rimonthly.com
Find Fun and Frights with These 9 Local Fall Festivals and Activities
Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides, oh my! Get lost in the maize (ha!) with these extravagant designs and themes. Then hop on over for a hayride and pick your very own Great Pumpkin for carving and pie making. See you at the exit!. Adams Farm, Cumberland. Check out not...
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
Rotmans, Worcester furniture seller since 1956, going out of business
WORCESTER — Rotmans, the sprawling furniture store founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956, is going out of business. The closing comes with the retirement of Steve Rotman, the CEO and son of the founders. ...
Comments / 0