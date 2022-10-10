ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Focused With President Hsu’s Midterms Playlist

With midterm exams for the fall 2022 semester on the horizon, College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, shared a playlist to give students a little inspiration:. Dear Students,. As we reach the halfway point of the semester, I wanted to share a mini, 10-song...
College Announces 2022 Alumni Award Recipients

The College of Charleston Alumni Association will honor eight distinguished alumni at the Alumni Awards Gala on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, as part of the College’s 2022 Fall Alumni Weekend. Each year, the awards recognize graduates whose achievements reflect honor upon their alma mater. “It will be wonderful to...
CofC Faces to Know: Jesse Kunze

Education: CofC alum ’19 with a bachelor’s degree in communication. How long have you worked at the College? Three years as staff, five years with my time as a student employee. What are your job responsibilities? My job consists of coordination, setup and operation of audio-visual systems for...
