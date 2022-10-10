ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting, no suspects identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries at noon on Thursday, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said...
WATE

Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
wvlt.tv

newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Arrest and Charge Two for Distributing Cocaine

Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit arrest two people for sell of crack cocaine out of an apartment near downtown. Police issued a search warrant at the Vistas Apartments on Hall of Fame Drive as an apartment there was the subject of an ongoing investigation into complaints concerning drug sales.
1450wlaf.com

CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: City sees two killings in three days

The body of a 27-year-old Michigan man was found near the entrance to an East Knoxville park on Monday night, marking the second homicide in only three days within the city limits. The man was spotted in the roadway by a motorist who was driving past Holston River Park about...
newstalk987.com

Rural Metro Rescues Pet from West Knoxville House Fire

Rural Metro crews rescue an animal from a house fire in West Knoxville. It happened in the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle yesterday, crews found flames coming from the front of the home. The resident made it out safe and Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
1450wlaf.com

ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
wvlt.tv

Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
q95fm.net

Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...

