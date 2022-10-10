Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Swim team hosted a home double dual against Sioux City Metro and Algona Monday. Top finishers included Spencer’s 200 yard Medley Relay of Quanbeck, Gross, Miller, and Ferguson who placed 1st with a time of 1:59.12. Emma Storms was 2nd in the 200 yard free with a time of 2:16.05. Brooklyn Ferguson was 2nd in the 50 yard free with a time of 26.25. Emily Quanbeck took 2nd in the 100 yard backstroke, clocking 1:07.9. Ferguson was also 2nd in the 100 yard free with a time of 58.43. Erikka Duhn was 2nd in teh 100 yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:16.69. Spencer would beat Algona 79-15, and fall to Sioux City Metro 59-35.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO