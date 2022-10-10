Billy Napier discusses challenges of defending Jayden Daniels

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambles in a loss to Tennessee on Oct. 8, 2022. (Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)

Florida will host LSU this weekend in a game that will likely set the tone for the rest of Year 1 for either Billy Napier or Brian Kelly. For Napier and the Gators, a result could hinge on defending Jayden Daniels, the talented dual-threat quarterback for the Tigers.

Daniels has run for 359 yards and three touchdowns this season and can really burn you when plays break down.

“It’s one of the very specific things about this game when you talk about the dilemma that you have relative to the amount of skill players that they have,” Napier said. “I mean, at receiver they’ve got some dynamic players both inside and outside.

“So you pair that with the ability for the quarterback to break the pocket and scramble — you know, you think about statistically, when you look at their team, this quarterback has made significant impact on the game with his feet. So they’re certainly going to be a big part of our planning and the dilemma that you have on defense.”

Florida has had its issues defending mobile quarterbacks this year. Utah‘s Cameron Rising ran seven times for 91 yards, USF‘s Gerry Bohanon 15 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee‘s Hendon Hooker 13 times for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Even with sack yaradge counting against quarterbacks’ rushing totals in college, Florida has given up 297 yards and three touchdowns rushing to quarterbacks, allowing them to average 4.9 yards per carry.

Defending Jayden Daniels top priority for UF

Needless to say given those struggles against opposing quarterbacks, Napier and his staff are focused heavily on how to slow the 6-foot-3, 200-pound dual-threat prospect.

“I think it’s a great question and one that we’ll be working hard on this week,” he said.

And make no mistake about it: LSU will use Daniels as a runner. The Tigers quarterback has rushed 16 times in four different games this season. Usage has been high.

To that end, Napier knows his defense will have to be patient.

“You’re thinking you’re picking your spots. You try to mix it up,” Napier said. “Ultimately, you’ve got to play good at all three levels. So there’s a number of ways to go about this.

“I think we’ll have our way. We’ll surely have ways to change it up in the game. That’s a great question. And anybody that’s played this team will tell you that’s one of the biggest challenges about playing against them.”