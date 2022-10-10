ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Freeman updates TaRiq Bracy's availability for Stanford game

 3 days ago
Late in the game against BYU, Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy went down with an injury. It wasn’t a major one, though, and he was able to return to the game. Now, his status going forward for Notre Dame’s game against Stanford is up in the air, with Marcus Freeman now saying that he is questionable for the game.

While speaking to the media, Marcus Freeman was asked about TaRiq Bracy’s status moving into the Stanford game. Freeman said that he is “questionable” because he pulled his hamstring.

“I just found out he had a virus, illness, so he was probably a little bit dehydrated,” Marcus Freeman said. “He was playing a lot of plays running around there.”

“They said it’s a Grade 1, not a really bad pull. And he’s kind of freaky athletically, so I’m hoping he bounces back. We’ll see how he feels today. I saw him yesterday [Sunday]. He was confident, was a little bit sore, but right now he’s questionable,” Marcus Freeman said.

TaRiq Bracy briefly went into the medical tent after being injured against BYU. However, he did return to the game later on. Jaden Mickey is Bracy’s primary backup. Meanwhile, Benjamin Morrison and Cam Hart do have experience on the outside.

TaRiq Bracy has been at Notre Dame since before Marcus Freeman took over as defensive coordinator in 2021. Now a fifth-year senior, Bracy went from being a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018 to a key player on the defensive side of the ball throughout his career.

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a three-game winning streak, and the Stanford Cardinal are on a four-game losing streak. To say these teams are meeting from opposite sides of the season is an understatement. While Notre Dame certainly got off to a very disappointing start to the season, Stanford’s lone win was in the season-opener against Colgate.
