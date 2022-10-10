Greg Delange has been a household name for many years here in the Tri-Cities (and surrounding areas). He was the morning radio disc jockey on KORD for more years than I can count. My radio was set to 102.7 and I enjoyed listening to Greg and his infectious laugh for many, many years. It wasn't until I did a benefit for one of the local DJs, that I became friends with Greg. We hit it off immediately and became very close friends. When there was an opening on the morning show, sitting next to Greg and his sidekick, Woody, Greg called me and told me to come and apply! So I did, and I got the job! My dream job really! Not only did I get to fulfill a dream but I got to work beside one of my best friends. Sadly, not long after I started, Greg decided to pursue other career options and left the station.

