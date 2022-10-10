Read full article on original website
DUI Crash Driver Tries to Flee After Reporting His Car Stolen
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department has seen this before. A drunken driver crashes their car, then tries to report it as stolen. Late Monday night, Deputies were called to a location about two miles southwest of Eltopia and north of Pasco about a car crash, near the intersection of Glade and Dogwood Roads.
More Drugs Found in Search Near Othello–Suspects Car Loaded
Following a Monday night raid at a home just west of Othello, a search of the suspect's vehicle also turned up more drugs. Jaime Alberto Garza is in the Adams County jail following the raid, where Adams County Deputies seized two rifles, ammunition, $20K worth of fentanyl (packaged and ready for sale), and cash.
Faking Accidents for Money Could Get Kennewick Man 95 Years
Officials with the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Federal) say a Kennewick man will learn how many years he will spend in prison when he is sentenced in January of 2023. Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, actual wire fraud, and...
Apple Truck Spills Load at Major Benton Co Intersection
(Mattawa, WA) -- Washington State Patrol says a truck carrying a full load of apples takes a turn too fast and spills its load all over the intersection of Highways 240 and 24 near Mattawa, Benton County Tuesday morning. No one was hurt but authorities were at the scene for hours cleaning things up. Heavy traffic was expected in the area. State Patrol is asking you to avoid the scene for the next few hours while they cleaned things up.
$20K Worth of Fentanyl Pills, Guns, Cash Seized Near Othello
A late-night raid Monday netted a lot of fentanyl, cash, and guns. It's interesting this recent arrest took place in the same general area where a huge party was broken up in September by Adams County Deputies. Monday night around 10 PM, The ACSO Narcotics Unit served a warrant at...
Is This Tri-Cities Hospital Really Named After Its 1st Death?
Both of my kids were born there, and I have literally spent over 200+ hours in the hallways of this Tri-Cities hospital. I thought I had heard everything, but I just heard a crazy story about how this hospital got its name. It can't be true, can it?. History of...
KSD to Offer Flu Shot Clinics Beginning Oct 14th
The Kennewick School District announced Thursday, October 13th, they will begin holding flu shot clinics at a variety of schools through November. KSD Public Relations and Communications Officer Robyn Chastain released the following information:. " Kennewick School District is offering flu shot clinics at several of our schools and facilities...
Tri-Cities Marks Manufacturing Week in WA State
(Benton City) -- Great jobs at great wages. That was the message from the Association of Washington Business, which serves as Washington state's manufacturing representative. The AWB is on a statewide tour that features a 58-foot long bus highlighting the many opportunities available in manufacturing both locally and statewide. The AWB's CEO Kris Johnson tells Newsradio the bus is a rolling billboard to call attention to Washington State manufacturing, not just with big companies, but small ones too. Tuesday morning, the tour stopped to visit Columbia Label in Benton City.
Benefit for Longtime KORD Radio Host this Saturday
Greg Delange has been a household name for many years here in the Tri-Cities (and surrounding areas). He was the morning radio disc jockey on KORD for more years than I can count. My radio was set to 102.7 and I enjoyed listening to Greg and his infectious laugh for many, many years. It wasn't until I did a benefit for one of the local DJs, that I became friends with Greg. We hit it off immediately and became very close friends. When there was an opening on the morning show, sitting next to Greg and his sidekick, Woody, Greg called me and told me to come and apply! So I did, and I got the job! My dream job really! Not only did I get to fulfill a dream but I got to work beside one of my best friends. Sadly, not long after I started, Greg decided to pursue other career options and left the station.
