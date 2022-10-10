Read full article on original website
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280
Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
Alexander Volkanovski: ‘We’re locked in as the backup fighter’ for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski has gotten his wish. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin has expressed interest in a chance at capturing Lightweight gold since before his most recent victory in July 2022. Now, he’ll get as close to fighting for the 155-pound strap as he ever has. Volkanovski...
Anthony Smith says ‘I’m done doubting’ Charles Oliveira, explains how he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Anthony Smith has often heaped praise on Charles Oliveira since “Do Bronx” became the best lightweight in the UFC, but continuously found himself picking Oliveira’s opponents when it came time to make actual predictions for his fights. He did it when Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the...
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo
Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
Pay-per-view numbers revealed for Cris Cyborg’s boxing debut
Cris Cyborg made her long-awaited boxing debut on September 25th against national boxing champion Simone Silva in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. Cyborg would end up winning the fight via decision, establishing her as a capable boxer. But what about her ability to draw?. According to a press release, Cyborg’s...
Video: Aljamain Sterling has surprise encounter with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280 — ‘Trilogy’
UFC 280 is expected to be a big night for the bantamweight division. Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound strap against former kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former champion and “Funk Master’s” longtime rival, Petr Yan, will look to rid the weight class of “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.
Daniel Cormier: Julianna Peña's work 'hasn't warranted an immediate rematch' vs. Amanda Nunes
Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Julianna Pena deserves a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes right away. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset win to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes last December at UFC 269. In that fight, Peña was able to weather Nunes’ early storm and then broke her by submitting her in Round 2.
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
Aleksei Oleinik Removed From UFC Roster After Completing Recent Contract
Aleksei Oleinik is no longer a member of the UFC’s roster. According to a report from MMA Fighting, Oleinik has been removed from the UFC’s roster after his contract with the promotion has expired. While Oleinik is obviously now a free agent, the UFC could still re-sign him...
Aspen Ladd's debut vs. former Bellator champ set for 2022 PFL Championships
Aspen Ladd will make her PFL debut against a former Bellator champion next month. Ladd (9-3) is slated to meet Julia Budd (16-4) in a women’s featherweight matchup at the 2022 PFL Championships event on Nov. 25 at Hulu Theater in New York City. The main card airs on pay-per-view.
