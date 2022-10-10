ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280

Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo

Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
Video: Aljamain Sterling has surprise encounter with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280 — ‘Trilogy’

UFC 280 is expected to be a big night for the bantamweight division. Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound strap against former kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former champion and “Funk Master’s” longtime rival, Petr Yan, will look to rid the weight class of “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.
