Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
Trump’s Coup Attempt Could Cost GOP A House Seat Because Of Autocracy-Wary Latinos
MIAMI ― Donald Trump’s attempted coup may have driven away just enough Hispanic voters wary about autocracy in South Florida to give Democrats one bright spot on a state congressional map aggressively gerrymandered to favor Republicans. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s super PAC has announced it will spend...
Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats
Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
Sen. John Kennedy Gets Good News In Louisiana’s First Major Senate Poll
The first major poll by a national firm to gauge the lay of the land in Louisiana has John Kennedy blowing out his competition in the midterm elections, which take place in just under a month. Just as surprising, Democratic candidate Luke Mixon is polling ahead of Gary Chambers as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis
CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Rep. Elise Stefanik predicts Republicans could win 'the largest majority since the Great Depression'
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appeared on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” to preview a Republican Congress and address a shooting outside Lee Zeldin’s home.
Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'
President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mitch McConnell out of the picture
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and outlined how she believes voters in Arizona could end his career.
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up...
Republican Sen. Cotton criticizes Democrats for making election about ‘Walker’s past’
Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) rallied with Herschel Walker in Georgia on Tuesday. NBC News Correspondent Allie Raffa reports. Oct. 11, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lee makes public plea to Romney for campaign endorsement
SALT LAKE CITY — Caught in a tight election battle to keep his seat, Sen. Mike Lee appeared on national television Tuesday pleading for Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse his campaign; and if his senatorial colleague's family could donate money to Lee's campaign, that would also be swell. During...
Nevada GOP Secretary of State Candidate Promises to Make Trump President in 2024
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. At a rally for Nevada Republican candidates on Saturday, Republican nominee for secretary of state Jim Marchant promised that he and his fellow GOP nominees, if elected next month, would reinstall Donald Trump in the White House in 2024.
The Breach review: ex-January 6 staffer on how Republicans lurched into madness
Denver Riggleman is a US air force veteran who became a one-term Republican congressman from Virginia. In the House from 2019, he was a member of the hardline Freedom Caucus and voted with Donald Trump more than 90% of the time. Yet according to his new book, Riggleman “began to understand that some of my colleagues had fully bought into even the more unhinged conspiracy theories” he had witnessed while campaigning.
Parrott Fires Back at Trone after Congressman Attacks his Record
This article is republished with permission from the BaltmorePostExaminer.com. Republican congressional candidate and Washington County state Del. Neil Parrott Tuesday fired back at Rep. David Trone after the Democrat said Parrott would make the House of Representatives an even more partisan place if he is elected. “All you need to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roll Call Online
Lobbyists pony up in race for Ways and Means GOP leader
The three Republicans vying for their party’s top spot on the House Ways and Means panel in the next Congress have raised nearly $4.1 million combined this cycle from K Street lobbyists and their companies’ affiliated PACs, a CQ Roll Call analysis found. With Republicans favored to win...
Washington Examiner
Kinzinger backs Democrats in midterm election endorsement spree
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is throwing his weight behind several Democrats in the midterm election cycle. The unabashed critic of former President Donald Trump, who has often bemoaned the current state of the GOP, rolled out multiple bipartisan endorsements Tuesday through his Country First political action committee, backing six Democrats, four Republicans, and two independents.
KTBS
Feds to send money to help pay utility bills
WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
Midterm Memo: MAGA, not mega — Trump dips into campaign coffers
Former President Donald Trump has belatedly jumped into the midterm elections with financial support for Republican Senate candidates he vouched for in the primary but who have since struggled against their Democratic competition.
Comments / 0