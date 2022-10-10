ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Nick Emmanwori Named A Midseason Freshman All-American

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btf5x_0iTVRCbs00

On3 released their midseason freshman All-American teams, and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori made the cut.

Fans are enamored with what's next. There is an argument that fans lose interest in players the longer they are on their team. True freshmen typically grab headlines, and safety Nick Emmanwori has played a significant role .

Emmanwori was an unheralded recruit out of high school; in fact, South Carolina was his only Power-5 offer. However, head coach Shane Beamer knew he had an immediate impact player .

On3 released their midseason freshman All-American teams, and Emmanwori made the team. He was the second safety alongside Georgia standout Malaki Starks. Starks was one of the premier recruits in the 2022 cycle, underscoring Emmanwori's impressive feat.

Emmanwori has tallied thirty-seven tackles and a pass deflection to date. He played every defensive snap against Kentucky, one of three starters to do that. He has replaced all-conference safety RJ Roderick, who has dealt with lingering injuries.

Beamer specializes in finding hidden gems on the trail. He's attempting to recruit big-name prospects , and success stories like Emmanwori enhance his pitch on the recruiting trail. The Gamecocks are targeting several premier defensive backs in the 2023 class and may sway their opinion with a few more standout games from this young defensive back.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Andrew Lyon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#All American#Gamecocks
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks add 2026 opponent to football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock football squad will host the Towson University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, the two schools announced today. The 2026 meeting will be the first on the gridiron between South Carolina and Towson. The Tigers are members of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WIS-TV

Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
115
Followers
118
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy