Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking

In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
Louisiana Illuminator

Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence

A declining force

A declining force: NOPD staffing levels plummet amid crime spike. A one-two punch of retirements and resignations helped deplete police staffing levels during a crime spike in New Orleans this year. This collection of stories lays out the problem and the city's attempts to solve it. Federal judge says police...
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
PJ’s Coffee Adds Locations on Both Sides of Lake

NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee is opening two new company-owned shops in the greater New Orleans area with plans for more on the horizon. Once the new stores are up and running, Ballard Brands — run by Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard — will operate 12 PJ’s stores in the area. Nationwide, there are nearly 150 locations.
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty To Health Care Fraud

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, announced that, ERIKA JAMES (“JAMES”), age 49, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud on October 4, 2022. According to court documents, JAMES was a Denial Specialist...
'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment

LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam

With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
New Orleans gets failing grade for affordable housing, according to report

For the third year in a row, New Orleans received a failing grade for the state of affordable housing in the city. That assessment comes from HousingNOLA, a coalition of public, private and nonprofit organizations that formed in 2015 to craft a 10-year plan for addressing the future of housing affordability in New Orleans and grades the city on its progress each year.
