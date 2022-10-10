Read full article on original website
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
wrkf.org
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
NOLA.com
Bridge City Gumbo Fest, Praise Fest and more metro area community news
BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL: Music and amusements, as well as food, will be part of the Bridge City Gumbo Festival from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Angel Square, 1701 Bridge City Ave. Admission is $5; parking is free. PRAISE FEST: Gospel music artists, entertainers and speakers...
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence
This story was reported through a partnership that includes the Louisiana Illuminator, Floodlight, The Lens, WWNO-FM and The Guardian. NEW ORLEANS – In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in the 9th Ward neighborhood when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us […] The post Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
A declining force
A declining force: NOPD staffing levels plummet amid crime spike. A one-two punch of retirements and resignations helped deplete police staffing levels during a crime spike in New Orleans this year. This collection of stories lays out the problem and the city's attempts to solve it. Federal judge says police...
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
bizneworleans.com
PJ’s Coffee Adds Locations on Both Sides of Lake
NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee is opening two new company-owned shops in the greater New Orleans area with plans for more on the horizon. Once the new stores are up and running, Ballard Brands — run by Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard — will operate 12 PJ’s stores in the area. Nationwide, there are nearly 150 locations.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
NOLA.com
Earth Island Institute honors Benjamin Franklin High School senior for environmental leadership
A senior at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans, Lauren Ejiaga, 17, is one of six recipients of a Brower Youth Award from the New Leaders Initiative of the Earth Island Institute. The winners will be honored in a ceremony Oct. 18. As an eighth grader at Lake Forest...
NOLA.com
Cantrell administration making Gordon Plaza residents wait for appraisals before receiving buyouts
The Cantrell administration is forcing residents of Gordon Plaza to individually contact the administration’s chosen appraiser to determine the value of their properties before they receive any money to finally move off the toxic site of a former landfill. Following decades of advocacy from Gordon Plaza residents, the New...
NOLA.com
New Orleans hospitals under threat from even low-level hurricanes; 'God help us if Ian had hit us'
Nearly 80% of hospitals in the New Orleans metro area are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, the third-highest of any metropolitan area, according to a new study published in the journal GeoHealth last week. That translates to nearly 3,500 beds impacted in an area at high risk for devastating storms.
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty To Health Care Fraud
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, announced that, ERIKA JAMES (“JAMES”), age 49, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud on October 4, 2022. According to court documents, JAMES was a Denial Specialist...
'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment
LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal on shaky ground; developer Troy Henry says officials want too much control
One year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Bayou Phoenix had won the right redevelop the former Six Flags amusement park site in New Orleans East, lease negotiations to give the group control over the site appear to be on shaky ground. Troy Henry, the local businessman who is the...
theadvocate.com
A lot to unpack: How 1720s French 'casket girls' brought vampires to the Ursuline Convent
It’s Halloween season in New Orleans, so let’s talk about vampires. But not Anne Rice’s bloodsucking dandies, which are already getting their fair share of adulation right now thanks to AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” TV series. And not Bram Stoker’s aristocratic, garlic-fearing Transylvanian, either.
NOLA.com
Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam
With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
theadvocate.com
How did second-lines start in New Orleans? Here’s the history behind their name and origins.
Bilal Mustafa said he already knows what second-line parades are. Having spent his childhood in Uptown New Orleans, he’s seen plenty of funeral processions plying the streets, heading to and from cemeteries. But Mustafa, 57, who now lives in Oakland, California, hopes that Curious Louisiana can provide the backstory...
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams wins delay over possible release of long-serving inmate
Thelma Smith hoisted her ailing, 78-year-old frame into a seat in the center of an Orleans Parish courtroom on Wednesday. She hoped it would be the day a judge freed her son after 36 years in prison over a murder that changed an Uptown neighborhood. William Long III and his...
wwno.org
New Orleans gets failing grade for affordable housing, according to report
For the third year in a row, New Orleans received a failing grade for the state of affordable housing in the city. That assessment comes from HousingNOLA, a coalition of public, private and nonprofit organizations that formed in 2015 to craft a 10-year plan for addressing the future of housing affordability in New Orleans and grades the city on its progress each year.
