ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Conservative group bankrolling ads supporting Georgia’s transgender sports bill

By by Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service, Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvMAu_0iTVR92w00
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas smiles after finishing first in the 500 freestyle race during the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships on March 17, 2022. Thomas is the first transgender athlete to win a Division I national title.  Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

ATLANTA – A conservative public policy organization launched an ad campaign Monday praising Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, for backing legislation aimed at transgender athletes.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the “Save Girls Sports” measure this year as part of a larger bill that also prohibits the teaching of certain “divisive concepts” primarily about race in public schools.

The transgender component effectively bans transgender students born male from competing in most girls’ sports in Georgia.

Supporters, including the nonprofit group Frontline Policy Action, argued the new law keeps the playing field level in school sports by preventing biological males – typically stronger and faster than females – from competing with girls.

The group’s 30-second digital ad, “Fighting for Fairness,” is the result of a five-figure effort.

“Biological men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports. It’s science and it just makes sense,” the ad states. “This new law keeps competition fair for female athletes.”

Democrats opposed the bill during this year’s legislative session, arguing it stigmatizes transgender students, a particularly vulnerable group of young people who suffer from an alarmingly high suicide rate.

Frontline’s ad campaign will run statewide until Election Day, Nov. 8.

Comments / 3

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors

Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
11Alive

National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Trans Women#Transgender People#Swimming#Racism#Division#Republican#Gop#General Assembly#Democrats
The Hill

Arizona gubernatorial nominees paint each other as abortion extremists

Arizona’s gubernatorial nominees sparred over abortion on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, painting each other as extremists on the issue. Former television news anchor Kari Lake (R) and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) are locked in a close contest for Arizona’s governorship, and both sat down with guest moderator Major Garrett for separate interviews with a month to go until the election.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSB Radio

Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
800
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy