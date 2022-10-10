Conservative group bankrolling ads supporting Georgia’s transgender sports bill

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas smiles after finishing first in the 500 freestyle race during the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships on March 17, 2022. Thomas is the first transgender athlete to win a Division I national title. Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

ATLANTA – A conservative public policy organization launched an ad campaign Monday praising Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, for backing legislation aimed at transgender athletes.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the “Save Girls Sports” measure this year as part of a larger bill that also prohibits the teaching of certain “divisive concepts” primarily about race in public schools.

The transgender component effectively bans transgender students born male from competing in most girls’ sports in Georgia.

Supporters, including the nonprofit group Frontline Policy Action, argued the new law keeps the playing field level in school sports by preventing biological males – typically stronger and faster than females – from competing with girls.

The group’s 30-second digital ad, “Fighting for Fairness,” is the result of a five-figure effort.

“Biological men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports. It’s science and it just makes sense,” the ad states. “This new law keeps competition fair for female athletes.”

Democrats opposed the bill during this year’s legislative session, arguing it stigmatizes transgender students, a particularly vulnerable group of young people who suffer from an alarmingly high suicide rate.

Frontline’s ad campaign will run statewide until Election Day, Nov. 8.