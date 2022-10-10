Read full article on original website
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in Phoenix
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My Roommate
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In Phoenix
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal released a fascinating 5-minute video report on their site and on YouTube highlighting the virtues of the Loop 303 corridor. The video is called, "Why a 17-Mile Stretch of Arizona Highway Is a Booming Logistics Hub." It shows why this strip has become one of the fastest-growing strips of industrial real estate in the U.S.
AZFamily
Phoenix renters asking for lawmakers to help stabilize rising rent prices
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a 'ticking time bomb'
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him.
AZFamily
Mexico files 2nd lawsuit against US arms dealers, including 5 Arizona gun shops
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government filed another U.S. gun lawsuit Monday, this time against five U.S. gun shops and distributors it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico. Mexico’s first lawsuit, which was recently dismissed, targeted U.S. gun manufacturers. The second, which Foreign...
AZFamily
'Who would call them?' On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Judy Gangi has traveled all over the world. Right before the pandemic started, she and her sister decided to visit Norway to see distant relatives. “We had purchased tickets thinking we were talking to Icelandair,” Gangi said. “Go on our computer. Type in Icelandair. Along comes a list of contacts.” The sisters called and booked their tickets. They then realized they had actually handed over their payment information to a booking agent called Lookbyfare. “Who would call them? I’ve never heard of them!” Gangi said. The original trip was ultimately canceled because of COVID, but Gangi’s business with Lookbyfare continued. “I got my refund minus $200, so they said, ‘If you book again with us, you can use your $200.’”
AZFamily
USPS looking to hire over 400 employees in metro Phoenix for the holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is looking for part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees to help “Deliver for America” during the upcoming holiday season. USPS says they are looking for 400 employees for the holidays and over 300 pre-career employees. USPS has immediate openings for:
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council considering hiring private security guards for parks
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.
AZFamily
Another Phoenix baby tests positive for fentanyl, doctors call it a warning call
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another infant has tested positive for fentanyl after being rushed to a hospital in north Phoenix. It’s the second such case this week alone. In this latest incident, emergency crews were called to a home on West Monona Drive, near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say an infant boy had become lethargic and was transported to a nearby hospital by firefighters.
AZFamily
On Your Side Update: Speed hump finally removed by the City of Phoenix
Inflation is driving up pet care costs but On Your Side looks at easy ways to save some money. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
AZFamily
Mesa mom shot in head by ex-boyfriend describes year-long journey
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.
AZFamily
Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix
It is illegal to ask for money in an "aggressive manner" in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business.
AZFamily
DEA warns teens are using emojis to find and deal drugs; here's what Arizona parents need to know
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you know a snowflake emoji can mean cocaine in drug lingo? The DEA is sounding the alarm for parents because of the increased dangers of drugs, particularly those laced with fentanyl. Its part of the agency’s “One Pill Can Kill Campaign.”. “Our kids...
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl
“Its sole purpose is really to help provide medical grants for children and families who are in need of medical coverage … [or for care] that’s not fully covered by insurance,” explained Heather Kane, the CEO of United HealthCare, Arizona and New Mexico. The Foundation is designed to help cover out-of-pocket costs for children with acute or chronic conditions. You do not have to have UnitedHealthcare coverage to be eligible for one of the Foundation’s grants.
AZFamily
Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Move over Seattle! According to the National Weather Service, Seattle got less rain between July and October than Arizona did!. National Weather Service Seattle released a graphic comparing the total precipitation numbers among different cities across the U.S. The city with the most rainfall totals was Juneau, Alaska, coming in at almost 30 inches! Phoenix marked almost 2 inches of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles! The NWS Seattle posted a full analysis on their Twitter page.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Fights 'Release Time' Practice in Phoenix to Prevent Forced Worker Financing of Union Activities
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) is preparing another fight in court against a practice called “release time” to protect non-union government workers from having their compensation used to fund union activities. “The City of Phoenix should not force its employees to forfeit their constitutional rights by funding the...
statepress.com
Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'
If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
