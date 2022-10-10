ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Maryland Gas Station Clerk Fends Off Tobacco Fiends Wielding Knife

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

Two men wen were arrested after demanding tobacco products and money from a Maryland Gas Station employee at knifepoint over the weekend, authorities say.

Richard Thomas Hawkins, 37, and Joseph Eugene Wright, 42, allegedly entered the Citgo Gas Station at 501 Crain Highway South and demanded tobacco and money from the clerk around 10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The clerk was able to disarm Hawkins and remove him and Wright from the store before the two suspects ran off.

A responding officer was able to locate both Wright and Hawkins after finding two men matching the descriptions given by the clerk.

Both Wright and Hawkins have been charged accordingly.

