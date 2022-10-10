ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois election 2022: See who the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board endorsed

By The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8LxD_0iTVQe1T00
Election official Cynthia Webb puts out the voting stickers at the Chicago Board of Elections Super Site on Oct. 7, 2022. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The November election comes four months after the June 28 primary — the quickest turnaround since at least the Great Depression.

On Nov. 8, Illinois voters will elect their governor, junior U.S. senator, two Illinois Supreme Court justices, all 17 of Illinois’ representatives in the U.S. Congress, every state senator and state representative in the General Assembly, and county and judicial offices throughout the state.

Before the primaries , the Tribune Editorial Board posed a series of questions to the candidates to inform voters and make endorsements. Here’s the full list of those answers .

Here are the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board ’s 2022 endorsements for the Nov. 8 elections.

Amendment One

We endorse a no vote. We support the rights of unions to represent their members and to bargain collectively for the best deal they can secure. But we do not see an Illinois threat to those rights and we see this endorsement as an opening to skew the balance of power in the public sector to an unacceptable degree.

Should the amendment pass, we anticipate serious negative consequences for the taxpayers of Illinois. Read the full editorial here .

Governor

When he was elected governor of Illinois in 2018, J.B. Pritzker was blissfully unaware of the COVID-19 crisis that would dominate his first term.

Even among those who did not support him politically, he engendered trust during some of the darkest hours in the history of this great state.

We need to remember that. It is crucial to Pritzker’s case for a second term. Read the full editorial here.

US Senate

Of all the Republicans on the Illinois ballot in the 2022 election cycle, Kathy Salvi, an attorney from Mundelein, surely has the hardest job.

She has to try to unseat Tammy Duckworth, a heroic American who was awarded the Purple Heart after she lost her right leg and much of her left leg during her military service in Iraq in 2004, when the Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting was hit by a grenade. And if that piece of Duckworth’s remarkable biography was not daunting enough, she was the first woman with a disability to be elected to Congress, and then became the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office, following the birth of her second daughter, Maile, in 2018. Read the full editorial here.

Secretary of state

Over the last two years, drivers heading north on Elston Avenue in Chicago, to cite one example, could see a snaking line of freezing Chicagoans, just trying to make it inside to get their plates renewed.

For this reason, it’s absurd to see the office of secretary of state through a partisan lens. It makes more sense for voters to try and figure out which candidate will best improve this most customer-service oriented of public offices. Read the full editorial here.

Attorney General

Nine sitting or recent members of the Illinois General Assembly have been charged with federal crimes since 2019. State Sen. Emil Jones III is the latest. He faces bribery charges in connection with the state’s notorious red-light camera scandal, and has entered a not guilty plea.

Preceding him are four former Senate Democratic colleagues, Thomas Cullerton, Terry Link, Annazette Collins and Martin Sandoval (who died in 2020); a former GOP state senator, Sam McCann; former House Speaker and Democratic kingmaker Michael Madigan; and onetime Democratic state Reps. Luis Arroyo and Eddie Acevedo.

If nothing else, that list should serve as a sobering reminder that dismantling the culture of corruption staining Illinois politics must be a top priority for prosecutors at every echelon of government. That includes the office of Illinois attorney general. Read the full editorial here.

Comments / 6

frank
3d ago

Really we're take the opinion from a this rag. they wanted Lori, JB, Biden. No thanks I don't need opinions, that are paid for.

Reply(1)
9
fmarsh51
3d ago

It's a safe bet that the candidates the corporate overlords at the Tribune recommend are the ones NOT to vote for in November.

Reply
9
NewsWeak
3d ago

I vote to shut down the Chicago Tribune and vote against any one that horrible newspaper endorses.

Reply
4
Related
northernpublicradio.org

The election for Illinois’ attorney general comes at a dramatic legal moment

The attorney general’s race rarely grabs front-page headlines — but experts and advocates across the political spectrum say the position is one of the most essential in the state. In addition to the hot-button issues of crime and criminal justice reform, Illinois’ next attorney general could play a key role in everything from abortion to LGBTQ rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say

Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
wmay.com

Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election

(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Mccann
Person
Alexi Giannoulias
Person
Michael Madigan
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Martin Sandoval
Person
Luis Arroyo
WGN Radio

Rep. Dan Brady on improving Secretary of State’s office

Illinois state representative and republican candidate for Illinois Secretary of State Dan Brady joins Lisa Dent to discuss why he’s the best choice to modernize that office. Brady is running against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias in the Nov. 8 election. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Election Local#Illinois Attorney General#Illinois Supreme Court#The U S Congress#The General Assembly
The Center Square

Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control

(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation

(The Center Square) – In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency shows the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which...
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Hey, JB: Thanks for gas tax break and family relief check, but voters need information — not electioneering hijinks

Illinois voters are to decide Nov. 8 if our constitution should be amended. If approved, a workers’ rights provision would be added to the state’s Bill of Rights. I get both sides of collective bargaining. While my professional career often has involved management, that’s not always the case. In earlier days, I was an active member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. I still hold inactive status, as far as I know.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Iraq
CBS Denver

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

Colorado's secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try.  The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism - often unfounded - of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in...
COLORADO STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event

MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy