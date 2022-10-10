(CBS DETROIT) - Four people have been arrested after attempting to break into a vehicle and being caught at the scene with a stolen vehicle.The Eastpointe Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Virginia after receiving a call regarding the destruction of property.When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered four juveniles attempting to break into a 2016 Kia Sedona. In addition to this, officers recovered a stolen 2021 Kia Seltos that the suspects had brought to the scene. Police continue to investigate as they believe the suspects may be connected to several auto thefts that have happened in the area.Here are tips the police department shared on its Facebook page to help residents avoid being victim to auto theft:Keep your car doors lockedPark in the garage if you canPurchase a steering wheel lock if possibleDo not leave valuables in plain viewInvest in wireless cameras

EASTPOINTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO