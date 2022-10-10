ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown City, MI

abc12.com

Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
LAPEER, MI
fox2detroit.com

EB I-96 near Novi Road now open after gravel truck overturns onto passenger car

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road is now open after a gravel truck overturned Thursday. Michigan State Police say no one was hurt in the crash, but the collision between the semi-truck and passenger car led to the trailer flipping over and spilling gravel over the freeway.
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer

LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
LAPEER, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man

SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

4 arrested in connection to vehicle break-in, theft in Eastpointe

(CBS DETROIT) - Four people have been arrested after attempting to break into a vehicle and being caught at the scene with a stolen vehicle.The Eastpointe Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Virginia after receiving a call regarding the destruction of property.When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered four juveniles attempting to break into a 2016 Kia Sedona. In addition to this, officers recovered a stolen 2021 Kia Seltos that the suspects had brought to the scene. Police continue to investigate as they believe the suspects may be connected to several auto thefts that have happened in the area.Here are tips the police department shared on its Facebook page to help residents avoid being victim to auto theft:Keep your car doors lockedPark in the garage if you canPurchase a steering wheel lock if possibleDo not leave valuables in plain viewInvest in wireless cameras
EASTPOINTE, MI

