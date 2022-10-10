ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline postponed again

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTm0m_0iTVQEGh00

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm to take it public has again postponed a key shareholder meeting to vote on whether to extend the deadline for the merger.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. announced in a press release that it is further adjourning its special meeting of stockholders "to solicit more votes toward the approval to further amend the company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation."

The special meeting, which was scheduled for Sept. 6, was pushed back to Monday before the latest delay was announced. It is now slated for Nov. 3.

"We continue to strongly believe that a stockholder vote to approve a one-year extension is important and in the best interests of our stockholders," Patrick Orlando, the company's CEO, said in a statement.

"As of today, those who have voted have overwhelmingly voted 'FOR' the Extension Amendment, and we have added additional phone lines along with other resources to record the incoming participation."

The extension would require 65% of shareholders in DWAC to approve it and a failure to extend the merger deadline could force the special acquisition company to liquidate, CNBC reported.

William Wilkerson, a senior vice president of operations at Trump Media, alleged that there have been securities violations involving the merger in a whistleblower complaint filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in August.

Wilkerson told the Miami Herald on Sunday that he questions the future of Trump's Truth Social platform, that "one way or another, this company is going to go bankrupt" and that the social media site has become an "echo chamber" for the former president.

Supporters of the former president have much riding on the merger with some sharing on Truth Social that they'd invested their life savings in the company. Shares in the company were down more than 5% on Monday after news of the delay.

"Who knows? In any event, I don't need financing, 'I'm really rich!' Private company anyone???" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social last month.

The deal is also the target of a criminal and an SEC probe into possible securities violations, CNBC reported. Trump Media recently said the company has considered legal action against the SEC for delaying the completion of the merger.

Comments / 87

t.a.h.
3d ago

Lol. Of course it was. Everything to do with Trump gets delayed. His children should all be a year older. But they were delayed.

Reply(1)
35
Diane Griffin
3d ago

Works for me! If his own words coming out of his mouth don't do him in, maybe the fast food he puts in his vulgar mouth containing high saturated fat will cause increased cholesterol arteriosclerosis which can lead to a heart attack. Now that's a medical documented fact for you. Lol

Reply(2)
16
Clayton Bigsby
3d ago

glad to see those hamberders are keeping him in top shape.one of the fittest men in America .

Reply(4)
23
Related
The Independent

Promoter of paid Trump speeches reportedly facing bankruptcy

The company that signed a multi-million-dollar deal to promote paid appearances by former president Donald Trump is reportedly struggling to keep the lights on and continue to pay vendors, employees and investors. According to The Washington Post, the American Freedom Tour has now called off events previously scheduled in several...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

As the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”As the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Media#Dwac#Cnbc
Slate

The Brutal Campaign Against Tiffany Trump’s Existence Continues Apace

You’ve likely heard the news by now that Donald Trump is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general. So are his “three adult children,” as breaking news tweets and early reports have phrased it. There’s just a tiny issue: Trump doesn’t have three adult children. He has four. Unlike her older siblings Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, Tiffany Trump—the 28-year-old daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples—is not being sued. And while reporters clearly intended to signal that Trump’s 16-year-old son Barron is not part of the lawsuit, they buried Tiffany altogether.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
POLITICO

Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore

Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
POTUS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
462K+
Followers
66K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy