Tuscola County man dies in rollover crash
A 34-year-old Tuscola County man was killed Saturday when his SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over multiple times in Vassar Township. Aaron Nathan Ward, of Vassar, was traveling east on Waterman Road near Kirk Road around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Enclave, drove into the north ditch and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
Attorney looks forward to disproving allegations East Tawas councilman tried hiring man to kill 2 people
EAST TAWAS, MI — The attorney representing an East Tawas city councilman accused of trying to hire another man to kill two people over an inheritance says he is anticipating disproving the charges against his client. Michael A. Mooney, 65, is charged with two counts of solicitation of murder,...
Body camera video details how Cecchini defended his handling of confrontation with teens
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City police body camera footage following a Sept. 17 confrontation involving the former public safety director sheds light on the incident that led to his decision to retire. Michael Cecchini came out of his Bay City apartment and confronted some teenagers, who he felt...
Bad Axe man pleads no contest to indecent exposure
A Bad Axe man who police say exposed and fondled himself in a business on Port Crescent Street on Aug. 19 and was then arrested for peeping on Aug. 20 pleaded no contest to indecent exposure late last week. Christopher Johns, 47, pleaded no contest to aggravated indecent exposure, habitual...
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE
Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
