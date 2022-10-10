ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Tuscola County man dies in rollover crash

A 34-year-old Tuscola County man was killed Saturday when his SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over multiple times in Vassar Township. Aaron Nathan Ward, of Vassar, was traveling east on Waterman Road near Kirk Road around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Enclave, drove into the north ditch and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Bad Axe man pleads no contest to indecent exposure

A Bad Axe man who police say exposed and fondled himself in a business on Port Crescent Street on Aug. 19 and was then arrested for peeping on Aug. 20 pleaded no contest to indecent exposure late last week. Christopher Johns, 47, pleaded no contest to aggravated indecent exposure, habitual...
BAD AXE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huron County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Huron County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Huron County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Caro, MI
City
Rose Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Saginaw News

$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch

BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
BAY CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE

Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy