ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, MI

Like grandfather, like grandson: Tubbs Brothers’ owner carries on family tradition of giving back

By Sanilac Broadcasting Company
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron will put sale of Municipal Office Center to a vote of residents

Port Huron’s seven-story riverfront city hall might have a future as a condo complex featuring a rooftop restaurant and other amenities if local developer Larry Jones is able to purchase the building. One of the hitches: City-owned property that fronts the water cannot be sold or otherwise conveyed to...
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, MI
Local
Michigan Business
County
Sanilac County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Sandusky, MI
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence King
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

“Talk is Cheap” Sports Podcast with Jason Berndt & Brad Fedders

Check out the new sports podcast “Talk is Cheap” from Blue Water Healthy Living & GBS Media!. “Talk is Cheap” will focus on all sports, all the time, from Professional, College, and High school levels. On the first episode of “Talk is Cheap” Jason Berndt speaks with...
PORT HURON, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Tradition#Business Industry#Linus Business#Charity#Tubbs Brothers#Mckenzie Health System#Early Detection#Breast Cancer Awareness
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

BWHL “Game Of The Night” Girls Volleyball, Dakota vs Marysville

Blue Water Healthy Living Game of the Night! Dakota vs Marysville Girls Volleyball from October 10, 2022. Send us your highlights and get them aired on Blue Water Healthy Living!. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in...
MARYSVILLE, MI
TheDailyBeast

Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk’s Office

A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Charities
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Macomb County voters stand on Whitmer vs. Dixon, Trump, abortion proposal, Biden

A new WDIV/Detroit news survey asked Macomb County voters about where they stand on key races and issues ahead of the November election. The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy