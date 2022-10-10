Like grandfather, like grandson: Tubbs Brothers’ owner carries on family tradition of giving back

Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Living Exponentially: Eileen Tesch interviews Port Huron School Board Candidate, Jeremiah May.
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living, or its sponsors. Jeremiah May has a conversation on education within the SCC school district. Knowing what questions to ask and...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron will put sale of Municipal Office Center to a vote of residents
Port Huron’s seven-story riverfront city hall might have a future as a condo complex featuring a rooftop restaurant and other amenities if local developer Larry Jones is able to purchase the building. One of the hitches: City-owned property that fronts the water cannot be sold or otherwise conveyed to...
Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan
Fans can meet the actor and comedian at the Cloud Cannabis Utica dispensary on Friday
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron to install 24 license-plate reading Flock cameras at $62,500 per year
Port Huron will mount 24 automated license-plate reading Falcon cameras at strategic street locations around the city. The cameras are intended to help police reduce, solve and prevent crimes. The cameras are produced and monitored by Flock Safety based in Atlanta, Georgia. The leasing arrangement calls for the city pay...
Middle school in Clinton Twp. placed on brief lockdown after student air drops inappropriate meme to teacher
A Macomb County middle school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student sent an inappropriate meme involving “Toy Story” to a teacher.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
DLZ Michigan to inspect Seventh, 10th and Gratiot Avenue bridges in Port Huron
The city of Port Huron recently signed a contract with DLZ Michigan, Inc. for $71,480 to inspect the city’s three bridges, the moveable bridges over the Black River at Seventh and 10th streets and the fixed bridge over the Black River Canal on Gratiot Avenue. The city council unanimously...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
“Talk is Cheap” Sports Podcast with Jason Berndt & Brad Fedders
Check out the new sports podcast “Talk is Cheap” from Blue Water Healthy Living & GBS Media!. “Talk is Cheap” will focus on all sports, all the time, from Professional, College, and High school levels. On the first episode of “Talk is Cheap” Jason Berndt speaks with...
thelivingstonpost.com
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
Driver of Corvette killed in crash with box truck in Northern Macomb County
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old Macomb Township man driving a Chevy Corvette crashed into a box truck near 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads around 1:30 p.m.
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
BWHL “Game Of The Night” Girls Volleyball, Dakota vs Marysville
Blue Water Healthy Living Game of the Night! Dakota vs Marysville Girls Volleyball from October 10, 2022. Send us your highlights and get them aired on Blue Water Healthy Living!. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in...
Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk’s Office
A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll results show where Macomb County voters stand on gov. race, Trump, Biden, more -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Macomb County voters stand on Whitmer vs. Dixon, Trump, abortion proposal, Biden. A new WDIV/Detroit news survey asked Macomb County voters about where...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Macomb County voters stand on Whitmer vs. Dixon, Trump, abortion proposal, Biden
A new WDIV/Detroit news survey asked Macomb County voters about where they stand on key races and issues ahead of the November election. The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.
