N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday she has filed a motion to keep New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act law in place until an appeal can be heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xScos_0iTVPUBI00
New York Attorney General Letitia James said she filed a motion to keep New York's current gun law intact on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Last week, U.S. District Judge Glen Suddaby ruled that parts of the licensing requirements signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., in the summer violated the Second Amendment .

The judge left other parts of the law untouched.

"Today, my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement Act in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward," James said in a statement .

"This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state's effort to reduce gun violence. We will continue to fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers."

The law had strengthened requirements for concealed carry permits, prohibits guns in sensitive places, requires individuals with concealed carry permits to request a property owner's consent to carry on their premises and enhances safe storage requirements.

The measure also requires social media review ahead of certain gun purchases and requires background checks on all ammunition purchases.

The New York State Legislature altered its gun laws just before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in June to strike down a rule that said gun owners must demonstrate a need to carry firearms outside the home to obtain a legal permit.

The Supreme Court said then that Americans have the right to carry arms outside of the home and in public.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 113

Billy P
3d ago

they want this kept in place until they can come up with another unconstitutional plan which will be challenged and they will ask for another stay while they come up with yet another unconstitutional plan... Its time to put their feet to the fire right now! Follow the constitution or immediately be put in prison for denying law abiding citizens their constitutional rights. The BS needs to stop !

Reply(5)
113
David Gaiser II
3d ago

No federal court should stay the judgment as she seeks appeal. We all know that the Dems concealed carry law is unconstitutional. Needs to be overturned. These Dems need to b eff voted out

Reply(8)
72
Vincent Laclair
3d ago

the ny gun laws are a joke they're only restricting us law abiding gun owners and refusing us the right to protect ourselves and our families how are the gun laws stopping the criminals who are illegally getting the guns look at Troy and albany ny there is multiple shootings daily from animals that YOUR bail reform is letting back out people who legally can't get a gun but everytime they're caught have one in their possession stop restricting the laws for the ones that follow the laws and start locking up the criminals instead of letting them out with a slap on the wrist your dem politicians are just as bad as the criminals your protecting

Reply(2)
37
