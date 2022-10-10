N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday she has filed a motion to keep New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act law in place until an appeal can be heard.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she filed a motion to keep New York's current gun law intact on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Last week, U.S. District Judge Glen Suddaby ruled that parts of the licensing requirements signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., in the summer violated the Second Amendment .

The judge left other parts of the law untouched.

"Today, my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement Act in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward," James said in a statement .

"This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state's effort to reduce gun violence. We will continue to fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers."

The law had strengthened requirements for concealed carry permits, prohibits guns in sensitive places, requires individuals with concealed carry permits to request a property owner's consent to carry on their premises and enhances safe storage requirements.

The measure also requires social media review ahead of certain gun purchases and requires background checks on all ammunition purchases.

The New York State Legislature altered its gun laws just before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in June to strike down a rule that said gun owners must demonstrate a need to carry firearms outside the home to obtain a legal permit.

The Supreme Court said then that Americans have the right to carry arms outside of the home and in public.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com