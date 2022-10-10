GPSC Joins Hands with SANY, ROOTCLOUD, and LEADWAY to Explore the Development of Battery Swap Stations for Electric Commercial Vehicles

Read full article on original website
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
ship-technology.com
Danfoss to supply drivetrain systems for three public ferries in Germany
Hadag will operate the new vessels on the Elbe River in Hamburg. Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division has been selected to supply drivetrain systems for three hybrid public ferries. German shipyard Schiffbau- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft Tangermünde (SET) will construct the new vessels for transportation company Hadag. With the addition...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
earth.com
Seaweed-based battery may ultimately replace lithium
In a new study led by the University of Bristol, experts have used seaweed nanomaterials to create a strong battery separator. The research represents a major step toward greener and more efficient energy storage. Currently, sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The biggest challenge that...
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources (GME.AX) to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday.
metro-magazine.com
BAE Systems to Provide Electric Drive Solutions for ENC
BAE Systems announced it will provide ElDorado National (California) or ENC with its Gen3 product line solutions for ENC’s next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses. ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power inverters and...
Freethink
Stanford engineers warn that electric car charging could crash a grid powered by renewable energy
Renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) are key to decarbonizing the U.S. and combating climate change, but the technologies could have a hard time co-existing when it comes to charging, particularly out West, a new analysis finds. A looming problem. Most EV owners currently charge their vehicles at night when...
takeitcool.com
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
Atura Power selects Cummins to design, manufacture 20 MW electrolyzer system for Niagara Hydrogen Centre
OAKVILLE, Ontario & COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Atura Power has selected Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to design and manufacture the electrolyzer system for its Niagara Hydrogen Centre in Niagara Falls, Ont. This will be Ontario’s first 20-megawatt (MW) green hydrogen facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005147/en/ Cummins HyLYZER Series. (Photo: Business Wire)
born2invest.com
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Seeking to Advance Rio Tinto-Adjacent Project to Production Amidst Lithium Crunch
There’s little need to emphasize just how critical lithium is to the success of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the broader battery market right now. With no viable alternative battery technologies currently available, running out of lithium would quite literally bring entire industries to a halt. Unfortunately, such a situation...
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
getnews.info
Inside Indiana Business
Cummins expanding hydrogen power efforts
Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is heavily investing in hydrogen power as part of its global decarbonization goals with the dedication of an electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Minnesota. The powertrain maker has allocated a nearly 90,000-square-foot section of an existing plant in the Twin Cities to build the proton exchange membrane (PEM) system that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen.
marinelink.com
Cadeler's Hybrid Offshore Wind Installation Vessel Booked until 2030
Danish offshore wind installation company Cadeler said Wednesday it had secured a contract with an undisclosed client for its recently ordered hybrid F-class vessel that will keep the vessel busy from 2027 to 2030. "If all options are called during the four-year agreement, the potential agreement value will exceed 330...
getnews.info
