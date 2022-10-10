Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Jackson police officer sitting in vehicle when someone opened fire, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis said one of his officers was sitting in his cruiser when someone opened fire on him. The officer was not injured. Davis said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The officer drove to Livingston Road, near the Jackson Medical Mall, after the incident, police said.
WAPT
Residents concerned about trash, abandoned houses along Jackson street
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are concerned about trash piling up along Glen Erin Street. Two Jackson residents have lived near the area for more than five years and reached out to 16 WAPT News about their concerns. There is a large pothole, old household items, abandoned buildings and ultimately,...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate 5 homicides in 5 days
JACKSON, Miss. — So far this year, the Jackson Police Department has investigated 105 homicides, including the five below. Carrie Fleming, 27, was walking before 10 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive when police say 37-year-old Robert Anderson approached her with a weapon.
WAPT
Man charged in several Jackson crimes, including shooting that killed 27-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — A judge denied bond for a man who the Jackson Police Department said went on a violent crime spree that lasted less than 12 hours, leaving one woman dead and another person with gunshot wounds. Robert Anderson, 37, is charged with armed robbery, business burglary, murder,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
Jackson garbage fight seems to keep getting messier
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council said it is moving on to get a new garbage contract with another company, while it agrees to pay millions of dollars to the mayor's choice for the job — Richard's Disposal. Following a lengthy city council meeting on Tuesday, members...
WAPT
9-year-old killed in an accidental shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old child. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the shooting was reported Wednesday evening at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the child as Lily Bracey. Jackson Public Schools...
WAPT
Missing Terry teenager found safe
TERRY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert after 16-year-old Jeremy Horton was found safe. When the alert was issued Tuesday, Horton hadn't been seen since Friday. MBI said Wednesday morning that Horton had been located and is safe.
WAPT
'My little brother couldn't even make it to 25;' man shot to death on Alamo Street
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a man shot and killed last week is mourning his death. "That’s my little brother," said Christian Hunter. "My little brother couldn't even make it to 25. I just saw that last year. I'm just now seeing 26." Jackson police officials said...
RELATED PEOPLE
WAPT
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
WAPT
Jackson City Council onboard for new JSU football stadium
JACKSON, Miss. — This week during a city council meeting the City of Jacksonitem 38 on the agenda was agreed upon to fully support a new football stadium for the Jackson State football program. This comes months after the city pledged $250,000 in 2021 towards research on a new...
WAPT
Second Chipotle coming to the metro
MADISON, Miss. — A secondChipotle restaurant is coming to the metro. The Madison Planning and Zoning Board said a new Chipotle will be next to the Zaxby's on Grandview Boulevard. Board members said they approved construction of the restaurant during a meeting Monday. Another Chipotle location is already in...
WAPT
USPS stepping it up just in time for the holidays
JACKSON, Miss. — The holiday season is just around the corner and that means the U.S. Postal Service is stepping up to make sure they have enough employees and resources to get packages out on time. USPS nationwide invested $40 billion in new plant technology, including in Jackson. New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAPT
Canton Flea Market returns for 57th year
CANTON, Miss. — TheCanton Flea Market kicked off early Thursday. The biannual event attracts thousands of artists from all over to showcase handcrafted and unique items, including jewelry and pottery. "The show started in 1965. This is our 57th year to have the flea market. It's every second Thursday...
WAPT
JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
Comments / 0