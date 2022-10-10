Food access is improving in New Mexico, but state asking for more funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although New Mexico has one of the highest rates of child food insecurity in the U.S., data presented to state legislators shows the state is making some progress towards reducing the problem. And the state’s Food Initiative is asking for more funds.

Broadly defined as an occasional or constant lack of access to enough food for a healthy lifestyle, food insecurity affects over 200,000 New Mexicans, according to estimates from the United States Department of Agriculture. But in the last few years, the state has made progress towards reducing food insecurity.

Thursday, October 6, Kendall Chavez, the Governor’s food and hunger coordinator, briefed a committee of legislators on the statewide progress. “Since 2019, we, as a state, have served over 1.7 billion meals,” Chavez says. “And that translates to more than 2 billion pounds of food.”

Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that the estimated overall percentage of New Mexicans who are food insecure has declined since 2014 – dropping 4.3 percentage points in that time. The data from 2020, the latest available, shows that just under 13% of New Mexicans are still food insecure, down from over 17% just six years earlier.

The food insecurity rate among youth has also dropped slightly. But New Mexico’s youth food insecurity rate still ranks high compared to other states .

Behind the improvement is millions of dollars in federal and state funding powering a range of initiatives across New Mexico. And that funding will continue under the fiscal year 2023 budget. In total, $9.5 million will go to foods banks and pantries in the state in fiscal year 2023, the presenters noted to state legislators.

Looking forward to the next New Mexico legislative session, the state’s Food Initiative will be asking legislators for even more funds. The Food Initiative is looking for a $14.3 million budget increase.

And while millions in public funding may sound like a lot of money, much of the work done by New Mexico’s food programs is funded by private donations. For example, Casa De Peregrinos, a non-profit serving Las Cruces and Doña Ana County, says they receive a majority of their funding from donations.

“Right now, Casa De Peregrinos receives approximately 25% of its funding through public sources,” says Nancy Ryan, a board member at Casa De Peregrinos, told legislators during the Health and Human Services Committee. “The remaining 75% – three out of every four dollars – is through the generosity of the community.”

Public funding can help support food-providing organizations. But both Ryan from Casa De Peregrinos and Chavez from the state’s Food Initiative note that ending hunger isn’t just about serving food.

“Serving people meals is great,” Chavez told legislators. But, “it’s one piece of a much larger strategy.” That’s because many of the food insecure are New Mexicans facing other challenges such as homelessness. And Ryan notes that for rural New Mexicans, even something as seemingly simple as driving to a local food bank can be a challenge.

