ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Food access is improving in New Mexico, but state asking for more funding

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YaSHI_0iTVOX9U00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although New Mexico has one of the highest rates of child food insecurity in the U.S., data presented to state legislators shows the state is making some progress towards reducing the problem. And the state’s Food Initiative is asking for more funds.

Broadly defined as an occasional or constant lack of access to enough food for a healthy lifestyle, food insecurity affects over 200,000 New Mexicans, according to estimates from the United States Department of Agriculture. But in the last few years, the state has made progress towards reducing food insecurity.

Thursday, October 6, Kendall Chavez, the Governor’s food and hunger coordinator, briefed a committee of legislators on the statewide progress. “Since 2019, we, as a state, have served over 1.7 billion meals,” Chavez says. “And that translates to more than 2 billion pounds of food.”

Report estimates New Mexico has 2nd highest food insecurity for youth

Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that the estimated overall percentage of New Mexicans who are food insecure has declined since 2014 – dropping 4.3 percentage points in that time. The data from 2020, the latest available, shows that just under 13% of New Mexicans are still food insecure, down from over 17% just six years earlier.

The food insecurity rate among youth has also dropped slightly. But New Mexico’s youth food insecurity rate still ranks high compared to other states .

Behind the improvement is millions of dollars in federal and state funding powering a range of initiatives across New Mexico. And that funding will continue under the fiscal year 2023 budget. In total, $9.5 million will go to foods banks and pantries in the state in fiscal year 2023, the presenters noted to state legislators.

Looking forward to the next New Mexico legislative session, the state’s Food Initiative will be asking legislators for even more funds. The Food Initiative is looking for a $14.3 million budget increase.

And while millions in public funding may sound like a lot of money, much of the work done by New Mexico’s food programs is funded by private donations. For example, Casa De Peregrinos, a non-profit serving Las Cruces and Doña Ana County, says they receive a majority of their funding from donations.

“Right now, Casa De Peregrinos receives approximately 25% of its funding through public sources,” says Nancy Ryan, a board member at Casa De Peregrinos, told legislators during the Health and Human Services Committee. “The remaining 75% – three out of every four dollars – is through the generosity of the community.”

Public funding can help support food-providing organizations. But both Ryan from Casa De Peregrinos and Chavez from the state’s Food Initiative note that ending hunger isn’t just about serving food.

“Serving people meals is great,” Chavez told legislators. But, “it’s one piece of a much larger strategy.” That’s because many of the food insecure are New Mexicans facing other challenges such as homelessness. And Ryan notes that for rural New Mexicans, even something as seemingly simple as driving to a local food bank can be a challenge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Business is booming in New Mexico, state reports

SANTA FE, N.M. — North, south, east and west — new businesses keep popping up all over the state. All 33 New Mexico counties have seen an increase in the number of physical business establishments between the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 compared to the same period in 2022, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD), which has released an analysis of data from the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
ECONOMY
KOAT 7

New Mexico families hit hard by inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Secretary of State, AG warn of voter intimidation ahead of midterm election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just over three weeks until the midterm election, top state officials are warning voters to be aware of issues surrounding voter intimidation and poll monitoring. The New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas addressed the topics in a news conference Thursday morning, urging voters to know […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
HOUSE RENT
KRQE News 13

Is the “bad for New Mexico” trend actually bad for New Mexico politics?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s election season in New Mexico, and if you’ve been on social media, you might have noticed a trend. Attacking everyone from both Republican and Democratic candidates in the governor’s race, to candidates vying for congressional seats, is a meme that claims candidates are “bad for New Mexico.” In this case, the […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Wednesday that the New Mexico Environment Department last week […]
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Security#Food Banks#Food Initiative#New Mexicans#Data
KRQE News 13

1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state

The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department subject of latest cyber attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department manages more than 500,000 individuals and businesses across the state. Right now the department is working with a cyber security company after noticing suspicious activity on its technology systems last Friday. On Tuesday, some licensees with the RLD received a letter from the department’s […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

New program aims to help at risk children in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program for New Mexico children. The program is to help health care professionals identify and support children with adverse childhood experiences. Project Echo is partnering with the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts. Officials with Project Echo say New Mexico has one of the nations highest rates of […]
KIDS
KRQE News 13

Dozens of agriculture projects receive state funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of projects in New Mexico are receiving funding from the state’s Healthy Soil Program. Roughly $1 million has been awarded to 51 different projects. Recipients include farmers and ranchers, as well as businesses and nonprofits that work in the farming or agriculture sector. The overall goal of the program, started in […]
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Bringing up school closures and education issues associated with COVID-19, a recent campaign ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti has a lot to say about the policies of Democratic opponent Michelle Lujan Grisham. The ad broadly claims Lujan Grisham “has no plan” to help the state’s students “catch up,” but that […]
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix

Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
SMALL BUSINESS
newmexiconewsport.com

How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?

Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: No policy changes, BCSO TV show concern, Mild weather, Tourism rebound, Interesting visitor

Wednesday’s Top Stories Group launches petition against Open Space development Popular Penguin Chill exhibit at BioPark Zoo is temporarily closed Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one? APD detective fired after police shooting investigation Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo Santa Fe looking […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM employee wins economic development award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM’s Elisha Saavedra-Torres has been given the 2022 ‘505 Rising Star Award.’ The award, given by the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, recognizes leaders who increase economic development in new Mexico. Saavedra-Torres is the Manager of Business Development at PNM and is a native New Mexican. “It is an honor to be recognized […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Legacy Mortgage aims to help New Mexicans buy a home

If you’re looking at trying to buy a home, professionals at Legacy Mortgage can help. Celebrating 20 years, Legacy Mortgage is the only New Mexico-based independent mortgage banker that can provide home financing for all of New Mexico. Jack Thompson, CEO of Legacy Mortage says right now he thinks...
BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy