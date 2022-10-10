ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, MO

Jerry Wayne McDonald

Jerry Wayne McDonald, 74, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away at home surrounded by his family on December 4, 2021. He was born in Vallejo, California, on June 3, 1947 to Bill and Pearl McDonald. He spent his early years in Benicia, California, until age 12 when his family moved to Andrew County, Missouri. Jerry graduated from North Andrew High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia. While at MU he was a member of Eta Kappa Nu electrical engineering honor society. He received his commission as an officer in the US Navy through ROTC and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal (1970 to 1972).
COSBY, MO
Peggy Krejci Mader

Peggy Krejci Mader was born in Savanna, Illinois to Robert H. and Grace (Winters) Krejci on July 7, 1943. She married Lee Mader on December 21, 1985 in Mount Carroll, Illinois. She was the mother of Larry (Jackie) Smith of Mississippi; Amy Smith, Wisconsin; Ann (Bill) Petersen, Tennessee; Andrew (Lisa)...
ALBANY, MO
Phyllis Dale Narans

Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 7, 2022. Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on December 10, 1926 in Oregon, MO. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
George Steven Smith

George Steven Smith, 67, of Gower, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. George was born January 11, 1955 to George and Juanita (White) Smith in St. Joseph. He was a 1973 graduate of Lafayette High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1983 and served four years. He then served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1988 until 1997. George married Kathy Shufflebarger on September 3, 1988. They had two sons, Steven and Adam Smith.
GOWER, MO
One person seriously injured in Nodaway county crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on US 71. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old passenger was seriously injured after the vehicle they were in struck a deer in the location of US 71 and 370th Road, northwest of Barnard.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

