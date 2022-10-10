Jerry Wayne McDonald, 74, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away at home surrounded by his family on December 4, 2021. He was born in Vallejo, California, on June 3, 1947 to Bill and Pearl McDonald. He spent his early years in Benicia, California, until age 12 when his family moved to Andrew County, Missouri. Jerry graduated from North Andrew High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia. While at MU he was a member of Eta Kappa Nu electrical engineering honor society. He received his commission as an officer in the US Navy through ROTC and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal (1970 to 1972).

