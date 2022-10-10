Read full article on original website
Developers of 407 Gateway, Sevier Co. leaders want new interchange to support development
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County leaders and developers in charge of the 407 Gateway to Adventure want another exit added to an interstate in the county. They said they want Exit 408 added off I-40 to support a new Buc-ee's, planned for next year. Matthew Cross, the CEO of...
Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed. The fire department has 19 fire stations and...
KFD: Seven people being treated for smoke inhalation after West Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday night they were responding to reports of a fire at a West Knoxville apartment building. They also initially said there were reports of people trapped inside. "Upon arrival of both the police department and the fire department, we were being...
Rural Metro responds to fire in West Knox County that seriously damaged home, no injuries reported
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a fire that seriously damaged a West Knox County home on Tuesday. They said they responded to calls about it at around 3:30 p.m. and when crews arrived, they found the front right corner of the house on fire. The occupant of the home was safely outside. They also said an animal was saved from the fire.
KPD: Two suspects stopped in police chase not involved in fatal East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple victims, KPD said in a Twitter post on Thursday. The shooting occurred on Parkview Avenue near South Chestnut Street, KPD said. More than a dozen officers responded to the scene. Three victims were transported from the...
Oak Ridge issues burn ban until further notice
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon has issued a burn ban effective immediately, according to a release from the city. Officials said the burn ban is due to the current weather conditions, strong winds and dry conditions in our region. No burn permits will be issued until further notice.
TVA sued in worker's 2021 fatal electrocution at aging Bull Run plant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The estate of a man who was electrocuted after falling onto a piece of equipment at TVA’s Bull Run plant last year is suing the utility giant, alleging negligence. Seth Black, 29, went to the plant in Anderson County in September 2021 while working for...
As temperatures start cooling down, KFD shares heating safety tips you should follow at home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating is the second leading cause of fires in the country. Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks says damages to homes because of heating accounts for $1 billion in property damage. So, as temperatures continue to drop in...
YMCA of East Tennessee plans new North Knoxville facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YMCA of east Tennessee and Tennova Healthcare have agreed to work together on a fitness center in Powell on Tennova Health's North Knoxville campus, according to release. The facility includes a therapy pool and six-lane swimming pool, basketball courts, racquetball court, climbing wall and a...
Knox Co. still collecting thoughts on how to manage the next two decades of growth
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is still collecting thoughts from the community about how leaders should manage the next two decades of growth. The plan to guide major decisions over the next 20 years is called "Advance Knox." The process takes 18 months in total and is about...
Gatlinburg Fire Department responds to fire at shopping center on the Parkway
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg Fire Department remains on scene at the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlingburg working on hotspots, according to release. Gatlinburg Fire Department (GFD) was dispatched to a structure fire at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pigeon Forge Fire Department (PFFD) was also on the scene.
KCSO, MDC to host Aging Adult Resource Fair, medication take back
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Aging Adult Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. The resource fair is at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps, according to a release.
Bring out your dead batteries: TDEC collecting household hazardous waste in Jefferson Co. on Saturday
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Looking to safely and responsibly get rid of hazardous items in your home like laptop batteries or pesticides? The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will be holding a mobile drop-off in Jefferson County on Saturday. TDEC's mobile household hazardous waste drop-off will happen from 8...
KPD Chief Paul Noel still aims for his original four goals, four months into the job
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — About four months ago, Paul Noel left New Orleans and became Knoxville's newest Chief of Police. When he started, he said he had four goals he wanted to focus on while serving the community. He wanted to work on preventing crime while also developing the careers...
KFD: Investigation underway for attic fire on Washburn Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a home possibly on fire on Washburn Road Sunday morning, according to KFD. Upon arrival, initial engine companies reported smoke coming from the eaves of the structures. The home was occupied by two adults and one child....
Sweetwater Police Department takes escaped inmate into custody
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it was looking for information to help find an escaped inmate. Later that day, at around 5 p.m., the Sweetwater Police Department said they took the man into custody. Rodney Wayne Presley, who was incarcerated for misdemeanor...
No injuries reported from early morning Sevier County fire
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after a fire in Sevier County on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Sevier County Fire Department (SCFD) posted on Facebook that crews responded around 2:05 a.m. to a fire in the area of Powder Springs Road. According to the post, crews stretched...
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
Workers pushing for McKay's union in Knoxville bring out many community members during Tuesday rally
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Workers at McKay's in Knoxville are organizing to form a union with the Communications Workers of America. On Tuesday, they held a rally near the store with several community members and other groups. At the rally, they provided information about the union while people joined the...
KPD: Two charged for selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were charged after Knoxville Police Department officers discovered they were distributing crack cocaine from an apartment, according to a release from KPD. 32-year-old James Howell and 41-year-old Darnell Bergman were both charged with the sale and delivery of cocaine, KPD said. KPD's Organized Crime...
