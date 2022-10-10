Read full article on original website
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family members for a state prison inmate who died in custody over the weekend. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in a communal dormitory at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still […]
A 34-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to the 2018 Christmas Eve killing of a former co-worker inside a Birmingham Piggly Wiggly. Sharonda Monique James, initially charged with murder in the Dec. 24, 2018, shooting death of 28-year-old Jerika Manuel, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to a reduced charge of manslaughter, court records show.
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so far this year.
The capital murder charge against a Bessemer man in a fatal shooting that happened 21 years ago will go to a grand jury for indictment consideration. Birmingham police in August announced the arrest of Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon in the killing of a young father at a gas station. Killed in the Dec. 5, 2001, shooting was 20-year-old Wesley Powell III.
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state. The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.
A suspect has been charged in the May slaying of a 41-year-old man who was found dead on a north Birmingham sidewalk. Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr., 22, is charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Courtney Demond Mays. The murder warrant against Needham was issued Sept. 13, said Officer...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
A Kimberly high school student would not have been beaten by her classmates in an attack posted on social media if school administrators took her claims of being bullied seriously, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. The mother who filed the lawsuit on behalf of her...
An Alabama man whose dead body was found inside a burning car on Sunday has been identified and authorities say he was murdered. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said the victim was Anthony Keith Hall Jr., 21, of Birmingham, Alabama. Firefighters and police were called to a car fire...
Four years ago this week, the unthinkable happened to Daun Bozman. Her son, 18-year-old son Cameron “Cam” Bozman, was shot to death while driving on Interstate 65 in Homewood. To make matters worse, no one has been arrested or charged in the death of the Pleasant Grove High School graduate.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted two active shooter safety and awareness training classes for churches. As we were tragically reminded over the summer in Vestavia Hills, even our houses of worship can be targeted by acts of hate and violence. Three people were killed in the shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
A 74-year-old was killed when authorities say she crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 junction near Dead Man’s Curve. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified that fatality victim as Sandra Preston...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
The Birmingham Police Department was looking for new recruits and lateral officers at the HABD Employment and Community Resource Fair Thursday. "We want as many qualified candidates as we can get," said Sgt. Monica Law, BPD Public Information Officer. It is unclear how many positions are currently open in the...
A young man was found shot to death inside a car early Tuesday in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demitris Lendell Silliman Jr. He was 21 and lived in Center Point. Birmingham Police and fire medics responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 1100...
Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Taurus Lamond Hearns. He was 49 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It appears the Jefferson County Cemetery Board is finally set to clean up overgrown and unkempt cemeteries. It comes five years after the board was formed. We’re told one of the board’s first projects could be cleaning up Pine Hill cemetery in McCalla. We’ve reported on...
