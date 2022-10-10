ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Jefferson Co. Coroner’s Office looking for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still […]
BESSEMER, AL
wdhn.com

INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so far this year.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Madison, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Donaldson
wbrc.com

Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Inmate#Life Sentence#Violent Crime
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training to increase safety in churches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted two active shooter safety and awareness training classes for churches. As we were tragically reminded over the summer in Vestavia Hills, even our houses of worship can be targeted by acts of hate and violence. Three people were killed in the shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Police Department looking for new recruits, lateral officers

The Birmingham Police Department was looking for new recruits and lateral officers at the HABD Employment and Community Resource Fair Thursday. "We want as many qualified candidates as we can get," said Sgt. Monica Law, BPD Public Information Officer. It is unclear how many positions are currently open in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy