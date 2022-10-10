Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHSV
Augusta County Circuit Court Jury Commissioners to meet
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that four Augusta County citizens have been appointed by Judge W. Chapman Goodwin, 25th Circuit, to serve as Jury Commissioners, and will be reviewing next year’s potential list of qualified jurors in October. Those...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg, Rockingham students to enjoy live arts thanks to EMU, Any Given Child
Thousands of students from Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County public schools will have the opportunity to enjoy live arts experiences thanks to a new partnership between Eastern Mennonite University and Any Given Child-Shenandoah Valley. The EMU music program has been named a premier artist partner of AGC, a non-profit organization...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Make memories with your loved ones who do not remember
The American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities grant makes it possible now for the Augusta County Library to offer memory kits. Memory kits include resources to encourage memories, build conversations and to support interactions with individuals who are having memory loss, according to a press release. “We are excited...
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
WHSV
Students feeling uneasy about Mary Baldwin University’s response to Saturday’s bomb threat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a feeling of concern days before Mary Baldwin University’s fall break starts. While MBU has a standard bomb threat protocol, students have different experiences from the incident Saturday morning. Staunton Police responded to a 12:30 a.m. call regarding a threat to the campus...
WHSV
Augusta County Board to consider public hearings for short-term rentals and chicken ownership
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - At Wednesday’s Augusta County Board of Supervisors Meeting, local officials will consider three public hearings. Changes could be coming to the county’s regulations on chicken ownership and short-term rentals. Right now, in rural-residential areas, Augusta County residents can own only four chickens. That doesn’t...
Augusta Free Press
HPD to honor life of Lt. Leon Byrd with dedication on Wednesday
The Harrisonburg Police Department is inviting the community to join them in honoring the memory of a former lieutenant. HPD will host a ceremony on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to dedicate a headstone at the grave of Lieutenant Leon S. Byrd who died in 2007. His gravesite is located on Lambert Town Road in the Briery Branch area of Rockingham County.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
Augusta Free Press
Statewide SWAT team competition planned in Harrisonburg on Friday
If you see a lot more police on the roads Friday morning, don’t be surprised. The Harrisonburg Police Department is hosting a statewide competition for Special Weapons and Tactics members. The Harrisonburg Police Department last hosted the competition in 2019. The event will include 16 teams from across Virginia...
Augusta Free Press
Downtown Harrisonburg to host Skeleton Festival, trick or treaters on Saturday
Downtown Harrisonburg is getting an early start to Halloween with a Skeleton Festival offering trick-or-treating, food trucks, face painting and more on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. The event is free for the entire family. Pumpkin Decorating Showdown: Bring your pumpkin pride and joy and vote on your favorites throughout the...
cbs19news
Parents say school board violated policy
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents in Madison County are expressing frustration at the county School Board. Many say the board has violated policy by removing more than two dozen books from the school library before there could be a public comment hearing on it. A Madison County Public...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville continues to seek feedback on Climate Action Plan
The City of Charlottesville’s climate program staff presented the Charlottesville Climate Action Plan at a City Council work session on Oct. 3. The plan is a framework for how the city can reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. The next step is for city staff to meet...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors
The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police Civilian Oversight Board executive director steps down
The City of Charlottesville announced today that Hansel Aguilar, executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, has resigned from the organization effective Oct. 21. Aguilar has accepted a new role as the director of police accountability with the City of Berkeley, Calif., according to a news release. Aguilar has...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
Augusta Free Press
Online guide connects outdoor enthusiasts to Harrisonburg, Rockingham County trails
Outdoor enthusiasts looking to enjoy some of the many excellent trails in and around The Friendly City now have an easy-to-use tool to help them plan their adventure. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Trail Guide, a collection of 15 of the area’s most popular paths, is now available online. The guide...
Augusta Free Press
Racist homecoming date proposal, explained: ‘Divisive concepts’ rhetoric perpetuates racism
In the photo, the male student is seen holding a sign reading: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for hoco?”. The photo is being shared far and wide locally, with the appropriate outrage from teens and parents.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11
Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
WHSV
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
