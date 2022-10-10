ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

WHSV

Augusta County Circuit Court Jury Commissioners to meet

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that four Augusta County citizens have been appointed by Judge W. Chapman Goodwin, 25th Circuit, to serve as Jury Commissioners, and will be reviewing next year’s potential list of qualified jurors in October. Those...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Make memories with your loved ones who do not remember

The American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities grant makes it possible now for the Augusta County Library to offer memory kits. Memory kits include resources to encourage memories, build conversations and to support interactions with individuals who are having memory loss, according to a press release. “We are excited...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

HPD to honor life of Lt. Leon Byrd with dedication on Wednesday

The Harrisonburg Police Department is inviting the community to join them in honoring the memory of a former lieutenant. HPD will host a ceremony on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to dedicate a headstone at the grave of Lieutenant Leon S. Byrd who died in 2007. His gravesite is located on Lambert Town Road in the Briery Branch area of Rockingham County.
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Statewide SWAT team competition planned in Harrisonburg on Friday

If you see a lot more police on the roads Friday morning, don’t be surprised. The Harrisonburg Police Department is hosting a statewide competition for Special Weapons and Tactics members. The Harrisonburg Police Department last hosted the competition in 2019. The event will include 16 teams from across Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Parents say school board violated policy

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents in Madison County are expressing frustration at the county School Board. Many say the board has violated policy by removing more than two dozen books from the school library before there could be a public comment hearing on it. A Madison County Public...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors

The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11

Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WHSV

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
HARRISONBURG, VA

