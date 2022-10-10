This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Friday night, a car was stopped in the area of West 24th Street and Clinton Road because it was driving without tail lights. The vehicle failed to yield for almost a full minute before stopping. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Luis A. Polito Seba, 36, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. Seba was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, processed, and released to a sober person pending municipal charges.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO