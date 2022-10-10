Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Police: Man tried to strangle ex-girlfriend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Randdell Craig, 38, allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's residence to pick up his belongings when he attempted to strangle and strike her, according to a probable cause statement. The alleged...
Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Columbia woman killed with claw hammer could barely walk, court documents say
Graphic court documents say a claw hammer was used to kill a frail, disabled woman at a home on High Quest drive in north Columbia. It’s still unclear from the court documents when the victim was killed. Boone County prosecutors have charged 37-year-old Adam Conner of Columbia with second...
KOMU
Suspect sought after burglary on Moniteau County property
MONITEAU COUNTY − The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a property in the county. Timmy Ray Whittle has an active felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. The sheriff's office says Whittle is the third suspect in a burglary that occurred last month on Green Grove Road. Whittle also has outstanding felony warrants from Maries County and Miller County.
abc17news.com
Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Sunday at 12:49 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Kentucky for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim lying on the ground in the backyard. PCAD was called and responded to the scene. It was discovered that the female was assaulted by...
‘That’s a Tough Question’: Missouri Man Allegedly Couldn’t Explain How a Woman Beaten to Death with a Claw Hammer Ended Up in Garage Closet
A 37-year-old Missouri man was arrested this week for allegedly beating a woman to death and hiding her body in a closet inside of his garage. Adam Alfred Conner, of Columbia, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FOURTH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy. Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information. A report from...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 11, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Friday night, a car was stopped in the area of West 24th Street and Clinton Road because it was driving without tail lights. The vehicle failed to yield for almost a full minute before stopping. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Luis A. Polito Seba, 36, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. Seba was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, processed, and released to a sober person pending municipal charges.
kwos.com
Attorney will fight DWI charge against sheriff
The lawyer for the Callaway County Sheriff says his client was not drinking and driving. Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly last Thursday when he crashed his car into a concrete barrier at a fast food place. Our news partner ABC – 17 say the attorney claims Chism was having a drink in his parked car which isn’t against the law.
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
Stover woman hurt Wednesday afternoon in rollover crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover woman was hurt Wednesday afternoon following a rollover crash in Camden County. The crash happened on southbound Route J near Nonesuch Road around 3:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Shawnna M. Hutchens rolled over and hit some trees The post Stover woman hurt Wednesday afternoon in rollover crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor
MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
krcgtv.com
Three hurt in Audrain County crash when car hydroplaned
Three people were hurt after a crash on Highway 54 in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, Kyle Vomund was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camero west on 54, east of Route HH Tuesday at 6 pm. The Camero hydroplaned and went off the left...
kwos.com
Candles start a JCMO fire
Investigators are blaming candles for a Jefferson City house fire Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the home on Cordell Street and found smoke coming from the home. They had it out quickly. no one was hurt. Firefighters say the fire started after some candles were knocked over.
