It has been less than 24 hours since Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a teenage gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her grieving father still can’t seem to believe his daughter is gone.“She’s a dedicated runner, a marathoner, an ultra-marathoner,” David Butler told The Daily Beast on Friday morning, referring to Karnatz, 49, in the present tense. “She has run the Boston Marathon several times, and several other marathons around the country. She loves to run along that Neuse River trail, which is where she was when she was attacked.”Karnatz was a school psychologist by training, although she hadn’t...

