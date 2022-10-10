Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?
The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
Raleigh Gunman Killed ‘Dedicated’ Mom-of-Three as She Jogged Along River Trail
It has been less than 24 hours since Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a teenage gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her grieving father still can’t seem to believe his daughter is gone.“She’s a dedicated runner, a marathoner, an ultra-marathoner,” David Butler told The Daily Beast on Friday morning, referring to Karnatz, 49, in the present tense. “She has run the Boston Marathon several times, and several other marathons around the country. She loves to run along that Neuse River trail, which is where she was when she was attacked.”Karnatz was a school psychologist by training, although she hadn’t...
Miami Herald
Is Bum Farto back? Story of drug-trafficking fugitive returns to Key West in new form
Bum Farto was Key West’s fire chief. Until he was busted in a drug-trafficking sweep and convicted. Then he disappeared and was never found.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0