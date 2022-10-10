Read full article on original website
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
Yankees leave 3 impact players off the ALDS roster
The New York Yankees‘ roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians has a few surprises. Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, relief pitcher Miguel Castro, and outfielder Tim Locastro all made it. Since the roster size is 26, their presence means the Yankees have to leave behind some...
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position
There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins
As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
New York Yankees release official ALDS roster
The New York Yankees released the official ALDS roster on Tuesday morning, but a few impact players were left off. DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross, and Oswald Peraza will all sit for the ALDS, hopefully making a return in the ALCS, given the Yankees make it past the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland...
Yankees’ Division Series Roster Has Three Notable Absences
Game 1 against the Guardians is slated for 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
Josh Donaldson’s Yankees home run blunder might’ve been caused by Bud Light
New York Yankees lightning rod Josh Donaldson almost turned a coin flip playoff series in the wrong direction all by his lonesome on Tuesday night in Game 1, opting not to hustle on a deep fly ball to left that struck the wall and bounded back, running into a pickle of his own making.
New York Legend Trolls Rival Fans on Live TV Following Yankees’ Win [WATCH]
Things went from good to great for New York Yankees' fans following their Game 1 win against the Cleveland Guardians. Well, at least the fans who stuck around to watch the postgame show on Fox. In case you're just emerging out from under your rock this morning, the New York...
