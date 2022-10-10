ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Empire Sports Media

Yankees leave 3 impact players off the ALDS roster

The New York Yankees‘ roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians has a few surprises. Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, relief pitcher Miguel Castro, and outfielder Tim Locastro all made it. Since the roster size is 26, their presence means the Yankees have to leave behind some...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
BRONX, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Flushing, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position

There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees release official ALDS roster

The New York Yankees released the official ALDS roster on Tuesday morning, but a few impact players were left off. DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross, and Oswald Peraza will all sit for the ALDS, hopefully making a return in the ALCS, given the Yankees make it past the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland...
BRONX, NY
