Official trailer for upcoming series 'Wednesday' released: Watch here

 3 days ago

The official trailer for upcoming Addams Family series "Wednesday" is out now.

The dark comedy stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, a budding psychic with strange powers who is navigating her way as a student at Nevermore Academy, while her hometown is terrorized by a spree of monstrous killings.

"I act as if I don't care if people dislike me," Wednesday says in the trailer. "Deep down, I actually enjoy it."

Netflix - PHOTO: Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in "Wednesday."

The newly released trailer shares a preview of "Saturday Night Live" alum Fred Armisen playing the role of Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci as Ms. Thornhill.

Luiz Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones play Wednesday's parents Gomez and Morticia Addams, respectively.

"Wednesday" premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gomez Addams#Official Trailer#Nevermore Academy
