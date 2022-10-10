ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut dog rescue needs all dogs adopted within a month

By Olivia Lank
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middlebury dog rescue is pleading with the community after announcing it needs to close its doors until further notice.

Brass City Rescue Alliance announced on Facebook that due to medical circumstances among staff it needs to close its doors until further notice.

The shelter is making an emergency plea for help — every dog at the shelter needs to be adopted or in foster care within the month.

Future service dog for child with autism trains at Beanz & Co.

“The ideal situation, of course, is to get them adopted, or to put them in a very long-term foster,” said Jennifer Humphrey with the Brass City Rescue Alliance. “And how that works is you welcome the dog into your house, just like it’s yours. Take care of it, work through everything, because after two days you can’t just go, ‘Oh, it’s not working.’ That’s the point. And we pay the bills.”

The shelter, which has about a dozen dogs, is run entirely by volunteers. Humphrey hopes it will reopen once the staff can return.

To see the dogs up for adoption, click here .

Comments / 11

Ruth Nadeau
3d ago

I tried 4 two yrs 2 adopt a dog in Ct. but their excuse was either my yard wasn't fenced in, I didn't hav a veterinarian or I didn't have experience. my yard isn't fenced in but do have a dog run the whole length of the yard. own almost 2 acres. didn't have a vet cuz why would I if I didn't have a dog. as far as experience, we have previously owned rottis so I think we have some experience. prices for rescues is outrageous. currently hav a purebred rotti puppy, cost $700 . almost what rescues are asking for in the shelters. and u wonder why they can't get animals adopted. sad day 4 all of them.

Reply
8
Greg Voight
3d ago

Why so many pets are homeless? Thanks to insurance companies that refuse to insure property that has pets.

Reply(1)
5
chaosmomof4
3d ago

😂😂😂😂. Then they need to lower the cost to adopt them!

Reply(1)
15
 

