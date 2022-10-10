Connecticut dog rescue needs all dogs adopted within a month

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middlebury dog rescue is pleading with the community after announcing it needs to close its doors until further notice.

Brass City Rescue Alliance announced on Facebook that due to medical circumstances among staff it needs to close its doors until further notice.

The shelter is making an emergency plea for help — every dog at the shelter needs to be adopted or in foster care within the month.

“The ideal situation, of course, is to get them adopted, or to put them in a very long-term foster,” said Jennifer Humphrey with the Brass City Rescue Alliance. “And how that works is you welcome the dog into your house, just like it’s yours. Take care of it, work through everything, because after two days you can’t just go, ‘Oh, it’s not working.’ That’s the point. And we pay the bills.”

The shelter, which has about a dozen dogs, is run entirely by volunteers. Humphrey hopes it will reopen once the staff can return.

To see the dogs up for adoption, click here .

