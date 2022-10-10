Read full article on original website
dude13
3d ago
These people not telling the police who shot them are only putting others in grave danger.
Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
Chase ends with crash into two parked vehicles whose owners slept through the ordeal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police pursuit in the middle of the night ended with a crash Megan Jeffries never saw coming. In fact, she never even knew it happened. “We slept through all of it somehow and came out the next morning,” said Jeffries. The chase and crash...
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a Toledo man in Houston Thursday who was wanted for a July murder. Steven Weaver, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Marshal Service in Cleveland. Weaver was one of two men charged with the July 31 shooting death of Catherine Craig, 28.
Suspect injured after jumping off freeway during Mustang theft investigation
A vehicle theft suspect was injured after jumping off an overpass to escape police during a stolen vehicle investigation, the Brownstown Township Police Department says.
TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
Man shot outside gas station in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a central Toledo gas station. Officers responded to the area of Detroit and Central avenues just after 4 p.m. Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim was shot at least...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspects in Kohl’s shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects following a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Springfield Township. According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday. Police say that...
Two men found dead at BG home; police investigating, overdose suspected
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating the deaths of two men in the city. Police responded to a call Wednesday around 2 p.m. about two men, ages 27 and 28, found deceased at a home in the 100 block of South Church Street. The caller reported he believed the deaths...
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect indicted by Grand Jury
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of firing a gun on the school grounds of a Toledo elementary school was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. Vanessa Hutchen is facing the following charges which include improperly discharging a firearm at a school, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, and inducing panic.
Toledo police release 911 calls from shooting outside of Whitmer’s football stadium
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
Man sentenced to prison in April drunk driving crash that killed two
CYGNET, Ohio — A Henry County man charged with killing two people in an April 3 multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Cygnet pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault and was sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison Thursday. Nicholas Luderman, 25, pleaded...
Man sentenced nearly 30 years for deadly April I-75 crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who caused the deadly I-75 crash last April has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in jail. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Nicholas Luderman has been sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison for causing an April 3 traffic accident on I-75 that killed two people and sent several others to the hospital.
Suspects hold gun to 2-year-old's head, shoot up Detroit house during break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother of two said she is fearing for her life after a suspect held a gun to her toddler's head and shot up her house during a break-in early Monday. The woman said two men who she's seen before broke into her home near...
West Toledoans react to rise in violence
In 2022, west Toledo has seen 13 of the city's 46 homicides. As of late September 2022, the city has not placed violence interrupters in West Toledo.
Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
One dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead after an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Monday. Toledo Police responded to an assist fire call just after 8 p.m. at a residence on Firethorne Drive in south Toledo. When police arrived, they were advised by Toledo Fire and Rescue there was one...
