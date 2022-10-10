ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee

According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Man dies after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening. On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they...
RICHMOND, VA
54-year-old Richmond man dies in I-95 crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield. State police say Antoine R. Page, 54, ran off the side of the road in his 2007 Chevrolet Impala, struck a guardrail, crossed back into the roadway and across all four lanes of the interstate. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a jersey wall.
RICHMOND, VA
Man dead after crashing van through fence, into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after a crash in the 2400 block of Buford Avenue in Richmond on Thursday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven Avenues for the report of a collision. Officers arrived to find a van that had crashed through a fence on one property and continued into a second property before colliding with a house.
RICHMOND, VA
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico

Oct. 12, 2022 — HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot in Henrico after he found someone attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car last weekend. Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct. 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police and EMS rendered aid and took him to the hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Public Safety
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover Thursday night after gun shots were heard near the stadium. Around 9:15 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to multiple reports of random gunfire being heard near Armstrong High School during the football game against Patrick Henry High School in Hanover.
RICHMOND, VA

