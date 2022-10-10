Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee
According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.
Richmond mother says son tackled little sister to keep bullet from striking her
On late Sunday night as a Richmond family was trying to wind down from the weekend, gunfire erupted outside their Oliver Crossing apartment building.
Driply Vapes on West Grace Street in Richmond robbed, owner wants more police in area
Scott Waters' vape shop, Driply Vapes, has never been robbed — until Wednesday night.
Man dies after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening. On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they...
54-year-old Richmond man dies in I-95 crash
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield. State police say Antoine R. Page, 54, ran off the side of the road in his 2007 Chevrolet Impala, struck a guardrail, crossed back into the roadway and across all four lanes of the interstate. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a jersey wall.
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
Man dead after crashing van through fence, into Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after a crash in the 2400 block of Buford Avenue in Richmond on Thursday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven Avenues for the report of a collision. Officers arrived to find a van that had crashed through a fence on one property and continued into a second property before colliding with a house.
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
Oct. 12, 2022 — HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot in Henrico after he found someone attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car last weekend. Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct. 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police and EMS rendered aid and took him to the hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.
Prince George Police investigating fatal crash at intersection of West Quaker and Wells Station roads
Police in Prince George County are continuing to investigate a crash on Thursday that left one person dead.
Parents face murder charges following 2-year-old’s death in York
Jesse Gunn, 37 and Anna Raines, 29 are now being charged with one count of murder in the death of their 2-year-old daughter in July.
‘Pretty shocking and a little but frightening’: Neighbors react to attempted catalytic converter theft that led to shooting
The Henrico County Police Department said a man was shot after getting into an altercation with someone over an attempted theft of his catalytic converter. It happened along Windy Cove Court just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
PHOTOS: Richmond Police searching for Laurel Street shooting suspects
Police said witnesses told officers that the man in a green T-shirt assaulted a female at the scene, and afterward, the man in the white tank top shot the victims.
Man connected to 2020 Petersburg robbery arrested two years later
A man involved in an armed robbery in Petersburg two years ago has finally been arrested, according to police.
25-year-old man charged with the murder of Richmond 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey
Almost a month after the shooting and killing of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, 25-year-old Rarmil Malick Coley Pettiford was indicted on a first-degree murder charge and multiple weapons charges, including discharging a firearm from a vehicle and in a public place, according to court records.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 15-year-old walking to Richmond store
After initially facing an attempted murder charge, the man arrested in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey in Richmond has been charged with first-degree murder.
Car ends up in yard after crash in Richmond
A crash across the street from Mary Munford Playground in Richmond resulted in a car on the sidewalk and another on its side in the front yard of a house.
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover Thursday night after gun shots were heard near the stadium. Around 9:15 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to multiple reports of random gunfire being heard near Armstrong High School during the football game against Patrick Henry High School in Hanover.
PHOTOS: Large police presence at crash site on I-95 at Exit 52 southbound in Petersburg
There is currently a large police presence on Interstate 95 on the off-ramp of Exit 52 southbound in Petersburg.
Man faces 100+ years in prison for crimes inside his Henrico home
Michael Hardy pleaded guilty to firearm possession, drug manufacturing, and bomb-making inside his West End home.
Families of slain Richmond students seek justice, months after killing
Three Richmond families are still seeking answers after their teens were shot and killed in the City earlier this year.
