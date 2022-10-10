Oct. 12, 2022 — HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot in Henrico after he found someone attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car last weekend. Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct. 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police and EMS rendered aid and took him to the hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.

