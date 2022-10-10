Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
brownwoodnews.com
Andrade Brothers, Mexicano Trailblazers, to be honored
The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to three Andrade brothers, Daniel, Bennie, and Johnny (Juan) for their contributions to Brownwood sports, especially boxing. They were the first brothers to win three Regional Golden Gloves Championships in three classes, in the same year (1965), and in the same tournament (Brownwood).
brownwoodnews.com
Jeff Reed
Funeral services for Jeff Reed, age 49, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00.
koxe.com
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51, passed away on October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be 2pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ in Brownwood, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Ryan was born at Brownwood Community Hospital on August 20, 1971 in...
brownwoodnews.com
PVRW to host Railroad Commissioner Chairman Oct. 19 at Brownwood Country Club
The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially invites the community to attend this month’s meeting with Texas Chairman of the Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian as our special speaker. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brownwood Country Club. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member to attend. Help us give our Texas Railroad Commissioner Chairman a big Brownwood welcome!
brownwoodnews.com
Norman Tinkler
Funeral services for Norman Tinkler, age 69, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at First Christian Church with Richard Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.
brownwoodnews.com
Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 8
— Week 7 Games (Oct. 6-8) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Brownwood at San Angelo Lake View (Thursday) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Grape Creek at Early. Brady at Ballinger. Wall at San Angelo TLCA. ***. Comanche 1 0 5...
brownwoodnews.com
Virtual Genealogy Lock-In slated for Oct. 21
The Pecan Valley Genealogical Society will have a Virtual Genealogy Lock-In at the Brownwood Genealogy and History Library at 213 Broadway Street on Friday, Oct. 21. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. You may come and leave as you wish.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Library earns prestigious Texas Book Festival Grant
The Brownwood Library is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a Texas Book Festival Collections Enhancement grant! With this grant, Brownwood Library will purchase additional children’s non-fiction titles. Circulation of children’s non-fiction material has been one of the fastest growing sections of the Brownwood Library. Even...
brownwoodnews.com
Planning and Zoning Commission to meet Nov. 3
In accordance with Texas Local Government Code §211.007, and Section 98-84 of the City’s Code of Ordinances, a public hearing will be held by the City of Brownwood Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 501 Center Avenue, Brownwood, Texas, for the purpose of receiving comments on the following requests:
brownwoodnews.com
Tuna Trophy awarded after successful National Night Out
The block party at 2308 Elizabeth Drive, hosted by Heath and Amanda Bundick, is the 2022 winner of the Traveling Tuna Trophy. A canned tuna drive is held each year in conjunction with National Night Out block parties – which took place Tuesday night – to benefit Good Samaritan Ministries, as neighborhood parties annually compete to win the traveling tuna trophy.
koxe.com
EVAN WILLIFORD PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDER
According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, Evan Travis Williford, 25, pled guilty to murder yesterday for the murder of 7 month old Eryian Vaughan in 2019. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Judge Mike Smith, sentenced Williford to 50 years incarceration on the murder charge. Williford will have to serve half of this sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. As part of the agreement, Williford waived his right to appeal his conviction.
brownwoodnews.com
HPU chancellor Dr. Don Newbury to sign books at Stinger Spectacular this weekend
Dr. Don Newbury, Howard Payne University chancellor, will sign copies of his new biography this Friday and Saturday, October 14-15, as part of the university’s Stinger Spectacular. The book, titled Faith, Fervor and Fun: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Don Newbury, Howard Payne University’s Popcorn President, was commissioned by friends of Dr. Newbury and written by Loretta Fulton, award-winning journalist and author.
brownwoodnews.com
Brookesmith ISD recognizes National School Lunch Week
Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Thursday morning:. Brookesmith ISD is a small, rural PK-12 school with 148 local students. Food Service Director Alline Bolt and Head Cook Terri Heard prepare and serve approximately 750 lunch meals and 740 breakfast meals each week for the school and 325 afternoon snacks for the Kindergarten thru 5th grade. These two ladies are shown receiving flowers in appreciation for their outstanding service to the Brookesmith school community.
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs looks to remain atop district, notch fifth straight win at San Saba
BANGS – The Bangs Dragons ran their win streak to four games and posted their first shutout in almost two full years last week, while the San Saba Armadillos snapped a two-game skid and recorded their first District 5-2A Division I victory. The Dragons (4-2, 2-0) and Armadillos (5-2,...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Dragons, Dragons advance to regional cross country meet
COLEMAN – The Bangs Dragons and Lady Dragons both secured berths in the Region I-2A cross country meet fields on Thursday with their performances at the District 8-2A meet. Competing against Coleman, Colorado City, Miles, Roscoe and Winters, the Lady Dragons finished second with 49 points, trailing only Roscoe (22). Meanwhile, the Dragons placed third with 58 points, which left them behind only Winters (58) and Miles (53).
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 10/7/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from September 30 through October 6:. Elizondo, Miranda Elizabeth, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 3 counts. Foster, Courtney Brook, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 3 counts. Brummett, Thomas Dewayne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 3 counts. Simpson, Kevin, Declaration of Nolle...
koxe.com
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions start second half of district with three-set loss to Glen Rose
Trying to steal a win in the second half of District 6-4A volleyball action to keep their postseason hopes alive, the Brownwood Lady Lions were unable to derail the Glen Rose Lady Tigers in the first of four straight matches at Warren Gym, falling 25-14, 25-17, 25-9 Tuesday night. The...
brownwoodnews.com
Early City Council discusses financial strategies for next steps on Town Center projects
The Early City Council first considered the minutes for the last meeting held on September 13, 2022, and as there were no citizens comments to the Council, the Early City Council moved to discuss new business. The first item on this agenda was for the council to consider approving Resolution...
