Brownwood, TX

koxe.com

Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman

Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Andrade Brothers, Mexicano Trailblazers, to be honored

The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to three Andrade brothers, Daniel, Bennie, and Johnny (Juan) for their contributions to Brownwood sports, especially boxing. They were the first brothers to win three Regional Golden Gloves Championships in three classes, in the same year (1965), and in the same tournament (Brownwood).
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Jeff Reed

Funeral services for Jeff Reed, age 49, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51

Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51, passed away on October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be 2pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ in Brownwood, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Ryan was born at Brownwood Community Hospital on August 20, 1971 in...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

PVRW to host Railroad Commissioner Chairman Oct. 19 at Brownwood Country Club

The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially invites the community to attend this month’s meeting with Texas Chairman of the Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian as our special speaker. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brownwood Country Club. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member to attend. Help us give our Texas Railroad Commissioner Chairman a big Brownwood welcome!
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Norman Tinkler

Funeral services for Norman Tinkler, age 69, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at First Christian Church with Richard Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 8

— Week 7 Games (Oct. 6-8) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Brownwood at San Angelo Lake View (Thursday) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Grape Creek at Early. Brady at Ballinger. Wall at San Angelo TLCA. ***. Comanche 1 0 5...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Virtual Genealogy Lock-In slated for Oct. 21

The Pecan Valley Genealogical Society will have a Virtual Genealogy Lock-In at the Brownwood Genealogy and History Library at 213 Broadway Street on Friday, Oct. 21. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. You may come and leave as you wish.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood Library earns prestigious Texas Book Festival Grant

The Brownwood Library is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a Texas Book Festival Collections Enhancement grant! With this grant, Brownwood Library will purchase additional children’s non-fiction titles. Circulation of children’s non-fiction material has been one of the fastest growing sections of the Brownwood Library. Even...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Planning and Zoning Commission to meet Nov. 3

In accordance with Texas Local Government Code §211.007, and Section 98-84 of the City’s Code of Ordinances, a public hearing will be held by the City of Brownwood Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 501 Center Avenue, Brownwood, Texas, for the purpose of receiving comments on the following requests:
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Tuna Trophy awarded after successful National Night Out

The block party at 2308 Elizabeth Drive, hosted by Heath and Amanda Bundick, is the 2022 winner of the Traveling Tuna Trophy. A canned tuna drive is held each year in conjunction with National Night Out block parties – which took place Tuesday night – to benefit Good Samaritan Ministries, as neighborhood parties annually compete to win the traveling tuna trophy.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

EVAN WILLIFORD PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDER

According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, Evan Travis Williford, 25, pled guilty to murder yesterday for the murder of 7 month old Eryian Vaughan in 2019. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Judge Mike Smith, sentenced Williford to 50 years incarceration on the murder charge. Williford will have to serve half of this sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. As part of the agreement, Williford waived his right to appeal his conviction.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

HPU chancellor Dr. Don Newbury to sign books at Stinger Spectacular this weekend

Dr. Don Newbury, Howard Payne University chancellor, will sign copies of his new biography this Friday and Saturday, October 14-15, as part of the university’s Stinger Spectacular. The book, titled Faith, Fervor and Fun: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Don Newbury, Howard Payne University’s Popcorn President, was commissioned by friends of Dr. Newbury and written by Loretta Fulton, award-winning journalist and author.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brookesmith ISD recognizes National School Lunch Week

Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Thursday morning:. Brookesmith ISD is a small, rural PK-12 school with 148 local students. Food Service Director Alline Bolt and Head Cook Terri Heard prepare and serve approximately 750 lunch meals and 740 breakfast meals each week for the school and 325 afternoon snacks for the Kindergarten thru 5th grade. These two ladies are shown receiving flowers in appreciation for their outstanding service to the Brookesmith school community.
BROOKESMITH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bangs looks to remain atop district, notch fifth straight win at San Saba

BANGS – The Bangs Dragons ran their win streak to four games and posted their first shutout in almost two full years last week, while the San Saba Armadillos snapped a two-game skid and recorded their first District 5-2A Division I victory. The Dragons (4-2, 2-0) and Armadillos (5-2,...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lady Dragons, Dragons advance to regional cross country meet

COLEMAN – The Bangs Dragons and Lady Dragons both secured berths in the Region I-2A cross country meet fields on Thursday with their performances at the District 8-2A meet. Competing against Coleman, Colorado City, Miles, Roscoe and Winters, the Lady Dragons finished second with 49 points, trailing only Roscoe (22). Meanwhile, the Dragons placed third with 58 points, which left them behind only Winters (58) and Miles (53).
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 10/7/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from September 30 through October 6:. Elizondo, Miranda Elizabeth, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 3 counts. Foster, Courtney Brook, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 3 counts. Brummett, Thomas Dewayne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 3 counts. Simpson, Kevin, Declaration of Nolle...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman

Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
COLEMAN, TX

