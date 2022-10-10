Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game
Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
Peyton Manning named College GameDay guest picker for Tennessee vs. Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning was named as the ESPN College GameDay guest picker on Thursday. He will be there when the show returns to the University of Tennessee campus ahead of Vols' rivalry game against Alabama. Manning will be the second guest picker on UT's campus so far...
Nick Saban Issues Challenge to Entire Team
Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In this press conference, Saban noted the challenge he issued to the entire program this past week. “Our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing, coaches, myself, [and] players,” said Saban. “Do...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
A slate full of events leading up to Vols facing off against Alabama, one of their biggest rivals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Go Vols, baby," is the quote echoing this week in Knoxville. It's a weekend that football fans have been waiting for. The response — "Roll tide, baby. Roll tide." One of Tennessee's biggest rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide, is in town. "We've got a rivalry...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combination in advance of Saturday's game vs. Alabama
Tennessee isn’t messing around with alternate looks or orange pants this weekend. The Volunteers will wear their traditional home uniforms — white helmet with the Orange “T”, orange jerseys with the white numbers and white pants with orange stripes. Most books have Tennessee an underdog by...
What?! Tennessee Banner Displays Disgusting Message About Tua
It's officially Tennesee hate week and the rivalry is in full swing. Alabama has been playing the University of Tennessee in football for over 100 years. The first game was played back in 1901 in Birmingham. Since the first game, Tennessee has won less than half of the overall games...
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
WBIR
Tennessee men's, women's hoops host 'Market Square Madness' for fans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's and women's basketball teams took their preseason fanfare to the outdoors with their first-ever "Market Square Madness" on Thursday night. The event allowed fans to meet this year's Vols and Lady Vols hoops teams, and some fans got a chance to participate in...
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Tickets Skyrocketing for Undefeated Alabama-Tennessee Matchup
The crew of ESPN “College GameDay” aren’t the only ones flocking to Knoxville, Tennessee, for this Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday afternoon, prices ranged from $300 to more than $1,000 a piece on both StubHub and Ticketmaster — not including fees.
wvlt.tv
Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
College Football News
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar
A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
Vanishing Tweets: Yes, College GameDay is still coming to Knoxville this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chill out, Twitter! A deleted tweet somehow sparked up a wave of rumors Monday that ESPN's College GameDay wasn't coming back to Knoxville this weekend. The college football road show is most definitely coming to Knoxville. The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and ESPN both confirmed the show is still on for Saturday when the Vols take on Alabama.
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
wvlt.tv
50 Years Later; UT band to replicate ‘Rocky Top’ debut during homecoming
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Passing the UT proverbial torch is something band member Chandler DeArmond knows personally. “It’s just a surreal feeling,” said DeArmond. “My dad marched in the band from 1989 to 1991. He was a trombone player as well. It’s really cool. My first two years we marched the same pre-game spot.”
'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be. If East Tennessee is ever given the option,...
