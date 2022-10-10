ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game

Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Issues Challenge to Entire Team

Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In this press conference, Saban noted the challenge he issued to the entire program this past week. “Our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing, coaches, myself, [and] players,” said Saban. “Do...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
#Lsu Football#Football Players#Field Goals#American Football#College Football#Sec#Lsu#Vols
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
WBIR

Tennessee men's, women's hoops host 'Market Square Madness' for fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's and women's basketball teams took their preseason fanfare to the outdoors with their first-ever "Market Square Madness" on Thursday night. The event allowed fans to meet this year's Vols and Lady Vols hoops teams, and some fans got a chance to participate in...
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
wvlt.tv

Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
College Football News

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
AL.com

What Alabama expects from Tennessee 'Orange Out' crowd as ticket prices soar

A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
WBIR

Vanishing Tweets: Yes, College GameDay is still coming to Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chill out, Twitter! A deleted tweet somehow sparked up a wave of rumors Monday that ESPN's College GameDay wasn't coming back to Knoxville this weekend. The college football road show is most definitely coming to Knoxville. The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and ESPN both confirmed the show is still on for Saturday when the Vols take on Alabama.
tdalabamamag.com

Watch hilarious "I Hate Tennessee" remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
wvlt.tv

50 Years Later; UT band to replicate 'Rocky Top' debut during homecoming

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Passing the UT proverbial torch is something band member Chandler DeArmond knows personally. “It’s just a surreal feeling,” said DeArmond. “My dad marched in the band from 1989 to 1991. He was a trombone player as well. It’s really cool. My first two years we marched the same pre-game spot.”
