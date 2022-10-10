Read full article on original website
Related
Ground broken on first-of-its-kind nuclear facility in Oak Ridge
Local and state leaders came together on Thursday in Oak Ridge after TRISO-X broke ground on what will be the first commercial advanced nuclear fuel facility in North America.
Oak Ridge issues burn ban until further notice
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon has issued a burn ban effective immediately, according to a release from the city. Officials said the burn ban is due to the current weather conditions, strong winds and dry conditions in our region. No burn permits will be issued until further notice.
Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed. The fire department has 19 fire stations and...
Developers of 407 Gateway, Sevier Co. leaders want new interchange to support development
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County leaders and developers in charge of the 407 Gateway to Adventure want another exit added to an interstate in the county. They said they want Exit 408 added off I-40 to support a new Buc-ee's, planned for next year. Matthew Cross, the CEO of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadly Fire Destroys Several Tennessee Businesses
"It was sad enough to know that a building burned down, but to know that somebody lost their life is really, very sad."
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
1450wlaf.com
ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
KCSO, MDC to host Aging Adult Resource Fair, medication take back
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Aging Adult Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. The resource fair is at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps, according to a release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Building destroyed in Gatlinburg fatal fire demolished as investigation continues
After massive flames engulfed a building in downtown Gatlinburg, one person was found dead after crews spent hours putting out the fire.
Rural Metro responds to fire in West Knox County that seriously damaged home, no injuries reported
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a fire that seriously damaged a West Knox County home on Tuesday. They said they responded to calls about it at around 3:30 p.m. and when crews arrived, they found the front right corner of the house on fire. The occupant of the home was safely outside. They also said an animal was saved from the fire.
crossvillenews1st.com
MISSING 14 YEAR-OLD LOCATED BY EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
YMCA of East Tennessee joins Tennova, closure of longtime North Y
Big changes are happening at YMCA of East Tennessee in the coming months with a closure of a longtime facility and the opening of its largest, new, state-of-the-art community center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing at last night’s town board meeting where several neighbors voiced their concerns. “I just think that this is terrible,” said Susie Jernigan, a Dandridge resident. Developers had the...
newstalk987.com
Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome
Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Several businesses a total loss after major fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Several restaurants and gift shops were reported a total loss after a fire broke out in downtown Gatlinburg early Sunday morning.
brianhornback.com
City of Knoxville Held Responsible for Death Created by KPD Officers Careless Driving
HardKnoxWire broke this story, remember the early morning car wreck near the Olive Garden east of West Town Mall where a KPD Officer was driving over 100 mph without lights and siren on and he t-boned a turning vehicle, killing the driver. That Officer has since resigned. The family of...
993thex.com
Owners of Yee-Haw Brewing, Ole Smoky Moonshine acquire Ober Gatllinburg property
GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced. they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. the premier, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies. It is the only ski. area in the state of Tennessee. “Gatlinburg is our home,” said...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0