Jefferson County, TN

WBIR

Oak Ridge issues burn ban until further notice

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon has issued a burn ban effective immediately, according to a release from the city. Officials said the burn ban is due to the current weather conditions, strong winds and dry conditions in our region. No burn permits will be issued until further notice.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed. The fire department has 19 fire stations and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KCSO, MDC to host Aging Adult Resource Fair, medication take back

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Aging Adult Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. The resource fair is at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps, according to a release.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro responds to fire in West Knox County that seriously damaged home, no injuries reported

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a fire that seriously damaged a West Knox County home on Tuesday. They said they responded to calls about it at around 3:30 p.m. and when crews arrived, they found the front right corner of the house on fire. The occupant of the home was safely outside. They also said an animal was saved from the fire.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

MISSING 14 YEAR-OLD LOCATED BY EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome

Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
DANDRIDGE, TN
WJHL

Pick your own apples at these regional orchards

(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WBIR

Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
