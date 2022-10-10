Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Related
NBC12
Salvation Army looking for Angel Tree volunteers in Richmond area
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season for the Angel Tree. Helping at the Christmas Center to process and sort gifts. Click/tap here for more information and to get started as a volunteer this year. “One of the amazing things...
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple in Richmond
Virginia Repertory Theatre plans to name its new property at 4204 Hermitage Road the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education.
NBC12
Here’s your pumpkin patch planning guide for Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s time to pick pumpkins. Megan Ariail, the West End Mom, helps guide us through the pumpkin patch experience in Central Virginia. Gallmeyer Farms in Richmond, a 100-year-old gem is open seven days a week with free parking and free admission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
PLANetizen
How Banks Perpetuate Overbuilt Parking
Ned Oliver, in an article in Axios, cautions that, although the city of Richmond, Virginia is encouraging more density and walkability by reducing parking requirements, developers face another challenge to reducing parking: banks. Per city rules, “Developers are no longer required to offer any dedicated parking if their building contains...
NBC12
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
Parents call Problem Solvers with concerns near school: 'It's a death trap'
The President of the Mary Munford PTA has planned a Walk-to-School rally to raise awareness about unsafe walking conditions for students due to drivers and busy roads around the school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Residents hope Oak Grove redevelopment will bring more growth
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A run-down school in Richmond’s southside will soon be getting a new purpose, and those who live nearby hope it will bring even more development to the area. For almost a decade, the old Oak Grove Elementary has sat dormant. But last month city council...
Chesterfield County to break ground on affordable housing in Ettrick
Chesterfield County and the nonprofit Maggie Walker Community Land Trust are breaking ground on what they are calling the first-of-its-kind affordable housing project in Ettrick next week.
Chesterfield students defend their walkout against Governor Youngkin’s trans policy
Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to Virginia's policy on transgender students was not on the agenda, but it dominated over an hour of public comment at a Chesterfield School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
NBC12
OOPS! stickers reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Church Hill, Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) crews make their way to the alley, picking up large green bins with blue tops and ensuring what’s in those bins is acceptable. “Recycling is not trash. Some people use those terms interchangeably, but for us,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clippers barbershop makes a colorful splash with third location now open in Chesterfield County
Richmond locals may already know the name "Clippers," with their two barbershops in the downtown and Manchester areas. Now, Clippers is making a name for themselves in a new part of Central Virginia with their fresh cuts and uniquely "sweet" décor.
richmondmagazine.com
Petersburg’s New Niche
The recent announcement that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration had awarded nearly $53 million to a public-private coalition working together as the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority represents a key investment in the region’s growing biotechnology industry. And Petersburg, home to a cluster of biotech...
NBC12
NBC12, Salvation Army team up for 2022 Angel Tree
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year. For many families, adopting an Angel is a...
Why police shut down Petersburg affordable housing event
A housing event at an apartment complex in Petersburg Thursday morning was shut down by police and firefighters.
Why this Richmond veterinarian left the clinic: ‘You could never get ahead’
Dr. Evan Apotheker spent the past 10 years practicing in both small animal care and emergency medicine in Richmond. But in 2021, he made the decision to shift to house calls only.
NBC12
Social Security recipients set to see largest increase in 40 years
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you receive Social Security benefits, you will see even bigger payments in 2023. It’s the most significant increase in Social Security payments in 40 years. “It’ll help a great deal. It will really help,” Bascom Perkins, a retiree, said. The increase would...
Petersburg Public Schools receives $35k donation for new furniture, community help
A well known healthcare group stopped by the Petersburg Public Schools this week to present a check for students and staff.
Richmond Times-Dispatch subscription woes
The Richmond Times-Dispatch shed nearly 50,000 subscribers over the last 10 years. Driving the news: The disclosure comes via an annual notice the U.S.Postal Service requires periodicals to publish every October in order to qualify for discount postage. What’s happening: The RTD’s latest report shows the number of print subscribers...
Comments / 0