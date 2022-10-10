ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Salvation Army looking for Angel Tree volunteers in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season for the Angel Tree. Helping at the Christmas Center to process and sort gifts. Click/tap here for more information and to get started as a volunteer this year. “One of the amazing things...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Here’s your pumpkin patch planning guide for Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s time to pick pumpkins. Megan Ariail, the West End Mom, helps guide us through the pumpkin patch experience in Central Virginia. Gallmeyer Farms in Richmond, a 100-year-old gem is open seven days a week with free parking and free admission.
RICHMOND, VA
PLANetizen

How Banks Perpetuate Overbuilt Parking

Ned Oliver, in an article in Axios, cautions that, although the city of Richmond, Virginia is encouraging more density and walkability by reducing parking requirements, developers face another challenge to reducing parking: banks. Per city rules, “Developers are no longer required to offer any dedicated parking if their building contains...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Residents hope Oak Grove redevelopment will bring more growth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A run-down school in Richmond’s southside will soon be getting a new purpose, and those who live nearby hope it will bring even more development to the area. For almost a decade, the old Oak Grove Elementary has sat dormant. But last month city council...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

OOPS! stickers reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Church Hill, Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) crews make their way to the alley, picking up large green bins with blue tops and ensuring what’s in those bins is acceptable. “Recycling is not trash. Some people use those terms interchangeably, but for us,...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Petersburg’s New Niche

The recent announcement that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration had awarded nearly $53 million to a public-private coalition working together as the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority represents a key investment in the region’s growing biotechnology industry. And Petersburg, home to a cluster of biotech...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

NBC12, Salvation Army team up for 2022 Angel Tree

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year. For many families, adopting an Angel is a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Social Security recipients set to see largest increase in 40 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you receive Social Security benefits, you will see even bigger payments in 2023. It’s the most significant increase in Social Security payments in 40 years. “It’ll help a great deal. It will really help,” Bascom Perkins, a retiree, said. The increase would...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond Times-Dispatch subscription woes

The Richmond Times-Dispatch shed nearly 50,000 subscribers over the last 10 years. Driving the news: The disclosure comes via an annual notice the U.S.Postal Service requires periodicals to publish every October in order to qualify for discount postage. What’s happening: The RTD’s latest report shows the number of print subscribers...
RICHMOND, VA

Community Policy