Cadiz Public Works Earns 2022 ‘Spirit Of Ham Festival’ Award
Every year, the Trigg County Country Ham Festival has people behind the scenes making sure things run as effectively and smoothly as possible. During Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Kickoff Breakfast at the Lexie Bush Convention Center, those such individuals were celebrated and honored — when Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented the Marvin Broadbent Jr. and George Bleidt “Spirit of the Ham Festival” honor to the entire Cadiz Public Works Department.
Trigg County Country Ham Festival ready for weekend
Fifty thousand hungry visitors are set to descend on Cadiz this weekend for their 46th Country Ham Festival. Preparations have been months in the making lining up 225 vendors, carnival rides, and musical entertainment. There are some preliminary events all week, but the start of the celebration is the Ham...
Candy Lamirande, 63, of Clarksville, Tennessee
A Celebration of Life for 63-year old Candy Arlene Lamirande, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be held Saturday afternoon, October 15, at 2:00 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday, October 15. Survivors include her sons, Joshua Lamirande, Jamie Lamirande, and...
William White, 71, of Hopkinsville
Private graveside services for 71-year old William Darrell White, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday afternoon, October 15, at 2:00 at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his sons: Robert (Janet) Powell of Hopkinsville, KY; Ricky Powell of Hopkinsville,...
WBKO
Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
Lake Barkley Chamber To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Thursday
The Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce will host the official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Lakehouse at Rivers Bend Retirement Community Thursday morning. Chamber Executive Director Deb Domke says The Lakehouse is conveniently located near Lake Barkley and at the front of the River’s Bend community. She says it was built in 2021 and features the following amenities: Granite countertops, stain-steel appliances, tile flooring, and large walk-in shower, complimentary Wi-Fi, resident parking, and an on-site beauty shop. It also has a 24-hour on-site staff which includes: laundry services, housekeeping, and assistance with everyday tasks, a full calendar of activities and events that address the unique social, wellness, educational and spiritual interests of residents, and a passenger van and bus to accommodate all of the resident’s needs outside of the community.
Robert Moffet, 82, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 82-year old Robert Dale Moffet, of Hopkinsville, will be Friday morning, October 14, at 10:00 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
‘Apple Fest,’ Kentucky Lake Cleanup Coming For LBL
Friends of Land Between the Lakes have announced the upcoming of two major events on their calendar: the 1850s Homeplace “Apple Fest” and the Kentucky Lake Shore Cleanup. Set for October 15 & 16 from 10 AM until 3 PM, Apple Fest annually celebrates crisp fall weather and explores the uses, history and crafts often associated with apples. Attendees will see the process of making cider, learn the story of Johnny Appleseed, partaking in apple carving and more.
Laura Kay Eltringham-Hartwell, 46 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 46-year-old Laura Kay Eltringham-Hartwell, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, October 15, at noon at Hillcrest Baptist Church. A private burial service will be held at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Saturday at 10 am at the church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home...
Goble Jessup, 83 of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 83 year-old Goble Jessup of Cadiz will be Saturday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Vernal Grove Church Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. in Greenville. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Masonic Rites...
Christian Co. Animal Shelter invites community to Howl-O-Ween event
The Christian County Animal Shelter is inviting the community to come explore their regional animal shelter and help raise some money to support it at the first Howl-O-Ween event. It will take place at the facility at 2935 Russellville Road on October 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and...
Ruth Waldrop, 86 of Allensville
Graveside services for 86-year-old Ruth Anne Waldrop of Allensville will be Sunday, October 16 at 2pm at the Belmont Cemetery. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements.
UK Set To Host Beef Bash October 20 In Princeton
A popular event will return later this month to the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton on October 20. U.K. Beef Specialist Dr. Katie VanValin says plans are coming together for the annual Beef Bash following a 4-year hiatus. VanValin says the December 10 tornado damage in...
Lacy Bell, 86, of Elkton
Funeral services for 86-year old Lacy Marie Bell, of Elkton, will be Saturday afternoon, October 15, at 2:00 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Elkton. Burial will follow in Elkton-Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Saturday morning at the church. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of...
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
Mike Boisseau, 70 of Guthrie
Memorial services for 70-year-old Michael "Mike" Boisseau, of Guthrie, will be Friday, October 14, at 1pm at the Guthrie Baptist Church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
Teddy Robertson, 60 of Guthrie
Memorial services for 60-year-old Teddy Lee Robertson of Guthrie will be Saturday, October 22 at 4pm at the Jalapeno Grill in Guthrie. Cook-Webb Funeral Home in Guthrie in in charge of the arrangements.
Pennyrile Marketplace Sells, New Owner Promises Upgrades
A Florida development company has purchased the Pennyrile Marketplace on Fort Campbell Boulevard with plans to upgrade its curb appeal. Fimiani Development Corporation of Boca Raton, Florida acquired the 85,000-square-foot shopping center from Seritage KMT Finance for $3.75 million. The shopping center is anchored by Harbor Freight Tools, Bargain Hunt,...
Patricia Beard, 72 of Cadiz
There will be no services at this time for 72 year-old Patricia Beard of Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Son – Shaun Burgeson, Clarksville, Tenn. Son – Shaen Burgeson, Rowland Heights, Calif. Daughter – Tara Quinn, Paso Robles, Calif. Daughter – Tia...
