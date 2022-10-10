The Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce will host the official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Lakehouse at Rivers Bend Retirement Community Thursday morning. Chamber Executive Director Deb Domke says The Lakehouse is conveniently located near Lake Barkley and at the front of the River’s Bend community. She says it was built in 2021 and features the following amenities: Granite countertops, stain-steel appliances, tile flooring, and large walk-in shower, complimentary Wi-Fi, resident parking, and an on-site beauty shop. It also has a 24-hour on-site staff which includes: laundry services, housekeeping, and assistance with everyday tasks, a full calendar of activities and events that address the unique social, wellness, educational and spiritual interests of residents, and a passenger van and bus to accommodate all of the resident’s needs outside of the community.

KUTTAWA, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO