Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Related
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
FOX Sports
Davante Adams facing possible suspension for pushing camera operator
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing penalty from the NFL after shoving a camera operator as he was leaving the field after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams could be punished – and possibly suspended – by the league pending further...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game
Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
FOX Sports
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
NFL Week 6 Preview: Chiefs-Bills, Eagles-Cowboys Take Center Stage
The story lines we’ll be watching closely, including a matchup for AFC supremacy. Plus, a key showdown for first place in the NFC East.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Bengals-Saints, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) head to Nola to face off against the New Orleans Saints (2-3) in Week 6. The Bengals are coming off of a close 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while the Saints are fresh off a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Which team will battle their way back to .500 this Sunday?
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Pats' Stevenson, Rams' Kupp among best bets to score
Our best bets this week combine some new players with the usual stars. These are the strongest candidates to score a touchdown in Week 6. With fellow Patriots back Damien Harris going down with a hamstring injury in Week 5, Stevenson played a league-high 90% of snaps at running back. Harris is doubtful to play this week, so Stevenson is in for another top role against Cleveland, our third-best matchup for opposing RBs. With +100 odds to score, Stevenson is a strong contender to find the end zone in Week 6.
FOX Sports
How Niners safety Talanoa Hufanga became one of NFL’s best defenders
Michael Stair witnessed Talanoa Hufanga's athleticism and ultra-competitiveness up close as the basketball coach at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, Oregon. Hufanga was his best defensive player, but he sometimes released some frustration by going for a rim-rattling dunk on the offensive end of the floor, like in this memorable play during his junior season.
FOX Sports
Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
FOX Sports
Cooper Rush has given Cowboys fans hope — and an exhilarating ride
Soon enough, and with no shortage of sentimental sadness, the Great Cooper Rush Adventure of 2022 will come to an end. And when it does, one of the most enjoyably unexpected chapters of these unpredictable times in the National Football League will be in the books, a rather delightful vignette about one hurt thumb, two QBs, three key developments and four big wins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Commanders outlast Bears on Thursday Night Football
The Washington Commanders topped the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown from rooking running back Brian Robinson Jr., who made his first NFL start almost seven weeks after being shot twice in the leg. Robinson rushed for a team-high 60 yards and the Commanders defense...
FOX Sports
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them. The Panthers' struggles aren't exactly surprising, since their top three quarterbacks are either injured or ineffective. Carolina (1-4) took drastic steps to fix its larger problems Monday by firing coach Matt Rhule, and Steve Wilks will make his interim head coaching debut Sunday when the Panthers visit the defending Super Bowl champions (2-3) at SoFi Stadium.
FOX Sports
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
FOX Sports
Patriots find rookie star; New York revenge game: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
We often circle "revenge games" on the calendar and hype them to no end. Tom Brady's return to New England was hyped as such a year ago, but it was nothing but love from the Foxboro fans once Brady arrived, and Mac Jones played really well, too. Brady hugged Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick and played well enough to get the win. The "revenge" thing fell kind of flat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes for Carson Wentz comments
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued an apology for his recent comments on QB Carson Wentz. "I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday morning on the Don Geronimo Show. "In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."
FOX Sports
College football Week 7: NFL scouts will be watching these top matchups
It has been nearly 20 years since former NFL great Terrell Owens announced his signing with the Dallas Cowboys by coining the exuberant phrase, "Get your popcorn ready." But the expression has never been more appropriate than Week 7 in college football, as the schedule features several tasty one-on-one matchups between playmaking wide receivers and dynamic cornerbacks.
Comments / 0